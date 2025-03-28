QuotazioniSezioni
BODI: The Beachbody Company Inc Class A

6.72 USD 0.08 (1.18%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BODI ha avuto una variazione del -1.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.50 e ad un massimo di 6.76.

Segui le dinamiche di The Beachbody Company Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
6.50 6.76
Intervallo Annuale
3.38 8.60
Chiusura Precedente
6.80
Apertura
6.60
Bid
6.72
Ask
7.02
Minimo
6.50
Massimo
6.76
Volume
25
Variazione giornaliera
-1.18%
Variazione Mensile
24.44%
Variazione Semestrale
-10.99%
Variazione Annuale
-2.75%
