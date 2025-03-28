Valute / BODI
BODI: The Beachbody Company Inc Class A
6.72 USD 0.08 (1.18%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BODI ha avuto una variazione del -1.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.50 e ad un massimo di 6.76.
Segui le dinamiche di The Beachbody Company Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
BODI News
Intervallo Giornaliero
6.50 6.76
Intervallo Annuale
3.38 8.60
- Chiusura Precedente
- 6.80
- Apertura
- 6.60
- Bid
- 6.72
- Ask
- 7.02
- Minimo
- 6.50
- Massimo
- 6.76
- Volume
- 25
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.18%
- Variazione Mensile
- 24.44%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -10.99%
- Variazione Annuale
- -2.75%
21 settembre, domenica