通貨 / BKIE
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
BKIE: BNY Mellon International Equity ETF
89.46 USD 0.28 (0.31%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BKIEの今日の為替レートは、0.31%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり88.89の安値と91.67の高値で取引されました。
BNY Mellon International Equity ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BKIE News
- BNY Mellon Global Fixed Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- BNY Mellon Core Plus Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Fitting The Puzzle Pieces Together
- Dollar Weakness Boosts International Appeal
- 'Rest Of World' Equities Finally Break Out
- Global Wealth Research - Quarterly Report: July 2025
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2025 - What Tariffs?
- Markets Toast A Half Point Gain On Trade Chill
- Oil Moves On Middle East Tensions, But Other Markets Stay The Course
- Navigating The New Tariff Landscape
- From Epicenter To Aftermath: Preparing For The Economic Impact Of Trump's Tariffs
- The Storm Before The Calm
- How Investors Should Approach Sweeping U.S. Tariffs, Global Fallout
- Stocks Are Falling, Gold Is Surging… What Should You Do?
- Asset Allocation: What To Consider In Volatile Markets
- Exploring New Trade Deals Amid Rising Protectionism
- Soaring Services Trade: Why Service Trade Barriers Are A Potential Retaliation Tool
- 3 Things - State Of The Markets
- How Deep Is Your Non-U.S. Love
1日のレンジ
88.89 91.67
1年のレンジ
68.18 91.67
- 以前の終値
- 89.18
- 始値
- 90.70
- 買値
- 89.46
- 買値
- 89.76
- 安値
- 88.89
- 高値
- 91.67
- 出来高
- 70
- 1日の変化
- 0.31%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.61%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 16.73%
- 1年の変化
- 13.72%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K