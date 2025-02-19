クォートセクション
通貨 / BKIE
BKIE: BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

89.46 USD 0.28 (0.31%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BKIEの今日の為替レートは、0.31%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり88.89の安値と91.67の高値で取引されました。

BNY Mellon International Equity ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
88.89 91.67
1年のレンジ
68.18 91.67
以前の終値
89.18
始値
90.70
買値
89.46
買値
89.76
安値
88.89
高値
91.67
出来高
70
1日の変化
0.31%
1ヶ月の変化
3.61%
6ヶ月の変化
16.73%
1年の変化
13.72%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K