통화 / BKIE
BKIE: BNY Mellon International Equity ETF
89.01 USD 0.45 (0.50%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BKIE 환율이 오늘 -0.50%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 88.80이고 고가는 89.09이었습니다.
BNY Mellon International Equity ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BKIE News
일일 변동 비율
88.80 89.09
년간 변동
68.18 91.67
- 이전 종가
- 89.46
- 시가
- 88.96
- Bid
- 89.01
- Ask
- 89.31
- 저가
- 88.80
- 고가
- 89.09
- 볼륨
- 56
- 일일 변동
- -0.50%
- 월 변동
- 3.09%
- 6개월 변동
- 16.14%
- 년간 변동율
- 13.14%
20 9월, 토요일