시세섹션
통화 / BKIE
주식로 돌아가기

BKIE: BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

89.01 USD 0.45 (0.50%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

BKIE 환율이 오늘 -0.50%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 88.80이고 고가는 89.09이었습니다.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BKIE News

일일 변동 비율
88.80 89.09
년간 변동
68.18 91.67
이전 종가
89.46
시가
88.96
Bid
89.01
Ask
89.31
저가
88.80
고가
89.09
볼륨
56
일일 변동
-0.50%
월 변동
3.09%
6개월 변동
16.14%
년간 변동율
13.14%
20 9월, 토요일