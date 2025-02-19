QuotesSections
BKIE
BKIE: BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

89.49 USD 0.23 (0.26%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BKIE exchange rate has changed by -0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 89.21 and at a high of 89.72.

Daily Range
89.21 89.72
Year Range
68.18 89.72
Previous Close
89.72
Open
89.72
Bid
89.49
Ask
89.79
Low
89.21
High
89.72
Volume
45
Daily Change
-0.26%
Month Change
3.65%
6 Months Change
16.77%
Year Change
13.75%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev