通貨 / BBDC
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
BBDC: Barings BDC Inc
9.23 USD 0.12 (1.32%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BBDCの今日の為替レートは、1.32%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.11の安値と9.23の高値で取引されました。
Barings BDC Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BBDC News
- Barings BDC prices $300 million notes offering at 5.200% due 2028
- Barings BDC And Siblings: Get The Barings/MassMutual Expertise, But At A Reasonable Price
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raises Barings BDC stock price target to $10
- Barings BDC Q2 2025 presentation: NAV dips slightly as portfolio quality remains strong
- Barings BDC earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Barings BDC (BBDC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Hamilton Insurance (HG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Barings BDC: Rising Concerns, But Dividend Should Remain Safe Near-Term (Downgrade) (BBDC)
- This Vail Resorts Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Wednesday - Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC), Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)
- Williams Companies To Rally Over 11%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC), Bridger Aerospace Gr (NASDAQ:BAER)
- BDC Weekly Review: NII Is Stabilizing
- Barings BDC president Matthew Freund purchases $31,944 in stock
- Barings BDC: Adding To This 12.9%-Yielding BDC On The Dip (NYSE:BBDC)
- BDC Weekly Review: PSEC Gets More Bad Press
- Barings BDC Stock: Probably Not The Time For Offense (NYSE:BBDC)
- Barings BDC: This Is Why I Am Downgrading It Back To Hold (NYSE:BBDC)
1日のレンジ
9.11 9.23
1年のレンジ
7.66 10.85
- 以前の終値
- 9.11
- 始値
- 9.21
- 買値
- 9.23
- 買値
- 9.53
- 安値
- 9.11
- 高値
- 9.23
- 出来高
- 594
- 1日の変化
- 1.32%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -6.86%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -3.05%
- 1年の変化
- -5.91%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K