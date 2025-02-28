クォートセクション
BBDC: Barings BDC Inc

9.23 USD 0.12 (1.32%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BBDCの今日の為替レートは、1.32%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.11の安値と9.23の高値で取引されました。

Barings BDC Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
9.11 9.23
1年のレンジ
7.66 10.85
以前の終値
9.11
始値
9.21
買値
9.23
買値
9.53
安値
9.11
高値
9.23
出来高
594
1日の変化
1.32%
1ヶ月の変化
-6.86%
6ヶ月の変化
-3.05%
1年の変化
-5.91%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K