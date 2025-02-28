Currencies / BBDC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BBDC: Barings BDC Inc
9.12 USD 0.04 (0.44%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BBDC exchange rate has changed by -0.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.06 and at a high of 9.20.
Follow Barings BDC Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BBDC News
- Barings BDC prices $300 million notes offering at 5.200% due 2028
- Barings BDC And Siblings: Get The Barings/MassMutual Expertise, But At A Reasonable Price
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raises Barings BDC stock price target to $10
- Barings BDC Q2 2025 presentation: NAV dips slightly as portfolio quality remains strong
- Barings BDC earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Barings BDC (BBDC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Hamilton Insurance (HG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Barings BDC: Rising Concerns, But Dividend Should Remain Safe Near-Term (Downgrade) (BBDC)
- This Vail Resorts Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Wednesday - Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC), Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)
- Williams Companies To Rally Over 11%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC), Bridger Aerospace Gr (NASDAQ:BAER)
- BDC Weekly Review: NII Is Stabilizing
- Barings BDC president Matthew Freund purchases $31,944 in stock
- Barings BDC: Adding To This 12.9%-Yielding BDC On The Dip (NYSE:BBDC)
- BDC Weekly Review: PSEC Gets More Bad Press
- Barings BDC Stock: Probably Not The Time For Offense (NYSE:BBDC)
- Barings BDC: This Is Why I Am Downgrading It Back To Hold (NYSE:BBDC)
Daily Range
9.06 9.20
Year Range
7.66 10.85
- Previous Close
- 9.16
- Open
- 9.15
- Bid
- 9.12
- Ask
- 9.42
- Low
- 9.06
- High
- 9.20
- Volume
- 892
- Daily Change
- -0.44%
- Month Change
- -7.97%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.20%
- Year Change
- -7.03%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%