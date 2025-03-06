通貨 / BBAR
BBAR: Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. ADS
8.30 USD 0.62 (6.95%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BBARの今日の為替レートは、-6.95%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.15の安値と8.81の高値で取引されました。
Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. ADSダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
BBAR News
1日のレンジ
8.15 8.81
1年のレンジ
8.15 25.01
- 以前の終値
- 8.92
- 始値
- 8.80
- 買値
- 8.30
- 買値
- 8.60
- 安値
- 8.15
- 高値
- 8.81
- 出来高
- 2.869 K
- 1日の変化
- -6.95%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -30.49%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -54.32%
- 1年の変化
- -19.88%
