通貨 / BBAR
BBAR: Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. ADS

8.30 USD 0.62 (6.95%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BBARの今日の為替レートは、-6.95%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.15の安値と8.81の高値で取引されました。

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. ADSダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
8.15 8.81
1年のレンジ
8.15 25.01
以前の終値
8.92
始値
8.80
買値
8.30
買値
8.60
安値
8.15
高値
8.81
出来高
2.869 K
1日の変化
-6.95%
1ヶ月の変化
-30.49%
6ヶ月の変化
-54.32%
1年の変化
-19.88%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K