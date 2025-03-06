통화 / BBAR
BBAR: Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. ADS
8.16 USD 0.14 (1.69%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BBAR 환율이 오늘 -1.69%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 7.98이고 고가는 8.35이었습니다.
Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. ADS 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
7.98 8.35
년간 변동
7.98 25.01
- 이전 종가
- 8.30
- 시가
- 8.24
- Bid
- 8.16
- Ask
- 8.46
- 저가
- 7.98
- 고가
- 8.35
- 볼륨
- 2.131 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.69%
- 월 변동
- -31.66%
- 6개월 변동
- -55.09%
- 년간 변동율
- -21.24%
20 9월, 토요일