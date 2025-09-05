通貨 / B
B: Barnes Group Inc
30.09 USD 0.59 (2.00%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
Bの今日の為替レートは、2.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり29.08の安値と30.10の高値で取引されました。
Barnes Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
29.08 30.10
1年のレンジ
17.41 47.51
- 以前の終値
- 29.50
- 始値
- 29.20
- 買値
- 30.09
- 買値
- 30.39
- 安値
- 29.08
- 高値
- 30.10
- 出来高
- 33.026 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 11.40%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -36.33%
- 1年の変化
- -27.69%
