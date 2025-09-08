Valute / B
B: Barnes Group Inc
33.01 USD 2.92 (9.70%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio B ha avuto una variazione del 9.70% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 30.15 e ad un massimo di 33.19.
Segui le dinamiche di Barnes Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
30.15 33.19
Intervallo Annuale
17.41 47.51
- Chiusura Precedente
- 30.09
- Apertura
- 30.26
- Bid
- 33.01
- Ask
- 33.31
- Minimo
- 30.15
- Massimo
- 33.19
- Volume
- 67.419 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 9.70%
- Variazione Mensile
- 22.21%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -30.15%
- Variazione Annuale
- -20.67%
20 settembre, sabato