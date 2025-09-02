货币 / B
B: Barnes Group Inc
29.34 USD 0.49 (1.70%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日B汇率已更改1.70%。当日，交易品种以低点28.41和高点29.39进行交易。
关注Barnes Group Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
28.41 29.39
年范围
17.41 47.51
- 前一天收盘价
- 28.85
- 开盘价
- 28.44
- 卖价
- 29.34
- 买价
- 29.64
- 最低价
- 28.41
- 最高价
- 29.39
- 交易量
- 8.727 K
- 日变化
- 1.70%
- 月变化
- 8.63%
- 6个月变化
- -37.92%
- 年变化
- -29.49%
