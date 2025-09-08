시세섹션
통화 / B
주식로 돌아가기

B: Barnes Group Inc

33.01 USD 2.92 (9.70%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

B 환율이 오늘 9.70%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 30.15이고 고가는 33.19이었습니다.

Barnes Group Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

B News

일일 변동 비율
30.15 33.19
년간 변동
17.41 47.51
이전 종가
30.09
시가
30.26
Bid
33.01
Ask
33.31
저가
30.15
고가
33.19
볼륨
67.419 K
일일 변동
9.70%
월 변동
22.21%
6개월 변동
-30.15%
년간 변동율
-20.67%
20 9월, 토요일