AXTA: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd
30.68 USD 0.20 (0.66%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AXTAの今日の為替レートは、0.66%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり30.46の安値と30.90の高値で取引されました。
Axalta Coating Systems Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
30.46 30.90
1年のレンジ
27.58 41.66
- 以前の終値
- 30.48
- 始値
- 30.70
- 買値
- 30.68
- 買値
- 30.98
- 安値
- 30.46
- 高値
- 30.90
- 出来高
- 5.530 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.66%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.78%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -7.20%
- 1年の変化
- -15.62%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K