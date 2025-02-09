Currencies / AXTA
AXTA: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd
30.65 USD 0.27 (0.87%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AXTA exchange rate has changed by -0.87% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.65 and at a high of 31.10.
Follow Axalta Coating Systems Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
30.65 31.10
Year Range
27.58 41.66
- Previous Close
- 30.92
- Open
- 30.98
- Bid
- 30.65
- Ask
- 30.95
- Low
- 30.65
- High
- 31.10
- Volume
- 889
- Daily Change
- -0.87%
- Month Change
- -0.87%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.29%
- Year Change
- -15.70%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%