Valute / AXTA
AXTA: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd
30.16 USD 0.10 (0.33%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AXTA ha avuto una variazione del -0.33% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 30.15 e ad un massimo di 30.43.
Segui le dinamiche di Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AXTA News
Intervallo Giornaliero
30.15 30.43
Intervallo Annuale
27.58 41.66
- Chiusura Precedente
- 30.26
- Apertura
- 30.33
- Bid
- 30.16
- Ask
- 30.46
- Minimo
- 30.15
- Massimo
- 30.43
- Volume
- 1.807 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.33%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.46%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -8.77%
- Variazione Annuale
- -17.05%