Axalta Coating Systems Ltd

30.16 USD 0.10 (0.33%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AXTA ha avuto una variazione del -0.33% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 30.15 e ad un massimo di 30.43.

Segui le dinamiche di Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
30.15 30.43
Intervallo Annuale
27.58 41.66
Chiusura Precedente
30.26
Apertura
30.33
Bid
30.16
Ask
30.46
Minimo
30.15
Massimo
30.43
Volume
1.807 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.33%
Variazione Mensile
-2.46%
Variazione Semestrale
-8.77%
Variazione Annuale
-17.05%
