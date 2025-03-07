通貨 / ASUR
ASUR: Asure Software Inc
8.10 USD 0.26 (3.32%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ASURの今日の為替レートは、3.32%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.91の安値と8.10の高値で取引されました。
Asure Software Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
7.91 8.10
1年のレンジ
7.75 12.74
- 以前の終値
- 7.84
- 始値
- 8.06
- 買値
- 8.10
- 買値
- 8.40
- 安値
- 7.91
- 高値
- 8.10
- 出来高
- 335
- 1日の変化
- 3.32%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.17%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -15.18%
- 1年の変化
- -10.10%
