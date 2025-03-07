クォートセクション
通貨 / ASUR
ASUR: Asure Software Inc

8.10 USD 0.26 (3.32%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ASURの今日の為替レートは、3.32%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.91の安値と8.10の高値で取引されました。

Asure Software Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
7.91 8.10
1年のレンジ
7.75 12.74
以前の終値
7.84
始値
8.06
買値
8.10
買値
8.40
安値
7.91
高値
8.10
出来高
335
1日の変化
3.32%
1ヶ月の変化
-2.17%
6ヶ月の変化
-15.18%
1年の変化
-10.10%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K