Currencies / ASUR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ASUR: Asure Software Inc
8.04 USD 0.03 (0.37%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ASUR exchange rate has changed by 0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.82 and at a high of 8.05.
Follow Asure Software Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ASUR News
- Asure software chairman Goepel buys $42k in shares
- Asure Software, Inc. (ASUR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Asure Software misses Q2 2025 forecasts, shares rise
- Asure Software Inc (ASUR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Asure earnings missed by $0.36, revenue fell short of estimates
- MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Asure Software Stock: Growth Accelerates, But Profitability Needs To Follow (NASDAQ:ASUR)
- Micron, Nike Set To Report Earnings As Markets Watch Out For Core PCE Price Index
- Asure Partners with PensionBee to Offer Retirement Account Rollover Services to Small and Mid-Sized Businesses
- asure software stockholders approve key agreements and amendments
- Why Liberty Energy Shares Are Trading Higher By 9%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR), Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL)
- Asure Software Stock: Great Growth But At What Cost (NASDAQ:ASUR)
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 3/7/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
Daily Range
7.82 8.05
Year Range
7.75 12.74
- Previous Close
- 8.01
- Open
- 7.96
- Bid
- 8.04
- Ask
- 8.34
- Low
- 7.82
- High
- 8.05
- Volume
- 495
- Daily Change
- 0.37%
- Month Change
- -2.90%
- 6 Months Change
- -15.81%
- Year Change
- -10.77%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%