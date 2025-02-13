通貨 / AEMD
AEMD: Aethlon Medical Inc
0.78 USD 0.03 (4.00%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AEMDの今日の為替レートは、4.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.75の安値と0.79の高値で取引されました。
Aethlon Medical Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
0.75 0.79
1年のレンジ
0.31 2.84
- 以前の終値
- 0.75
- 始値
- 0.76
- 買値
- 0.78
- 買値
- 1.08
- 安値
- 0.75
- 高値
- 0.79
- 出来高
- 239
- 1日の変化
- 4.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -58.29%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 100.00%
- 1年の変化
- 73.33%
