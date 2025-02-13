クォートセクション
通貨 / AEMD
AEMD: Aethlon Medical Inc

0.78 USD 0.03 (4.00%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

AEMDの今日の為替レートは、4.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.75の安値と0.79の高値で取引されました。

Aethlon Medical Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
0.75 0.79
1年のレンジ
0.31 2.84
以前の終値
0.75
始値
0.76
買値
0.78
買値
1.08
安値
0.75
高値
0.79
出来高
239
1日の変化
4.00%
1ヶ月の変化
-58.29%
6ヶ月の変化
100.00%
1年の変化
73.33%
