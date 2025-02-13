货币 / AEMD
AEMD: Aethlon Medical Inc
0.75 USD 0.01 (1.32%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AEMD汇率已更改-1.32%。当日，交易品种以低点0.73和高点0.76进行交易。
关注Aethlon Medical Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
AEMD新闻
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.77%
- Aethlon Medical prices $4.5 million public offering at $0.90 per share
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.89%
- Why EpicQuest Education Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 81%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD), ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.34%
- Why Aethlon Medical Shares Jump More Than 90% Today - Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Thursday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- Dow Dips Over 100 Points; US Initial Jobless Claims Increase - Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD), Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM)
- Why Nordson Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aegon (NYSE:AEG), Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Aethlon Medical advances to next cohort in cancer device trial
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Aethlon Medical’s stock surges 23% post Q1 2025 call
- Aethlon Medical Announces Financial Results for the Fiscal Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2025, and Provides Corporate Update
- Aethlon Medical to Release Fiscal Fourth Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on June 26, 2025
- Aethlon Medical Treats Second Patient in Australian Hemopurifier ® Cancer Trial
- Aethlon Medical at Emerging Growth Conference 83: Strategic Updates on Hemopurifier
- Presenting on Emerging Growth Conference 83 Day 1 on June 17; Register to live stream
- Aethlon Medical to Present New Pre-Clinical Data at the Keystone Symposium on Long COVID and Other Post-Acute Infection Syndromes
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
日范围
0.73 0.76
年范围
0.31 2.84
- 前一天收盘价
- 0.76
- 开盘价
- 0.74
- 卖价
- 0.75
- 买价
- 1.05
- 最低价
- 0.73
- 最高价
- 0.76
- 交易量
- 185
- 日变化
- -1.32%
- 月变化
- -59.89%
- 6个月变化
- 92.31%
- 年变化
- 66.67%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值