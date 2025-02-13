Währungen / AEMD
AEMD: Aethlon Medical Inc
0.74 USD 0.04 (5.13%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von AEMD hat sich für heute um -5.13% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 0.74 bis zu einem Hoch von 0.80 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Aethlon Medical Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
AEMD News
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.77%
- Aethlon Medical prices $4.5 million public offering at $0.90 per share
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.89%
- Why EpicQuest Education Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 81%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD), ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.34%
- Why Aethlon Medical Shares Jump More Than 90% Today - Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Thursday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- Dow Dips Over 100 Points; US Initial Jobless Claims Increase - Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD), Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM)
- Why Nordson Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aegon (NYSE:AEG), Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Aethlon Medical advances to next cohort in cancer device trial
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Aethlon Medical’s stock surges 23% post Q1 2025 call
- Aethlon Medical Announces Financial Results for the Fiscal Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2025, and Provides Corporate Update
- Aethlon Medical to Release Fiscal Fourth Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on June 26, 2025
- Aethlon Medical Treats Second Patient in Australian Hemopurifier ® Cancer Trial
- Aethlon Medical at Emerging Growth Conference 83: Strategic Updates on Hemopurifier
- Presenting on Emerging Growth Conference 83 Day 1 on June 17; Register to live stream
- Aethlon Medical to Present New Pre-Clinical Data at the Keystone Symposium on Long COVID and Other Post-Acute Infection Syndromes
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Tagesspanne
0.74 0.80
Jahresspanne
0.31 2.84
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 0.78
- Eröffnung
- 0.77
- Bid
- 0.74
- Ask
- 1.04
- Tief
- 0.74
- Hoch
- 0.80
- Volumen
- 201
- Tagesänderung
- -5.13%
- Monatsänderung
- -60.43%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 89.74%
- Jahresänderung
- 64.44%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K