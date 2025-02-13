KurseKategorien
Währungen / AEMD
Zurück zum Aktien

AEMD: Aethlon Medical Inc

0.74 USD 0.04 (5.13%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von AEMD hat sich für heute um -5.13% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 0.74 bis zu einem Hoch von 0.80 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Aethlon Medical Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AEMD News

Tagesspanne
0.74 0.80
Jahresspanne
0.31 2.84
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
0.78
Eröffnung
0.77
Bid
0.74
Ask
1.04
Tief
0.74
Hoch
0.80
Volumen
201
Tagesänderung
-5.13%
Monatsänderung
-60.43%
6-Monatsänderung
89.74%
Jahresänderung
64.44%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
418
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
542
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K