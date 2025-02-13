CotationsSections
AEMD: Aethlon Medical Inc

0.73 USD 0.05 (6.41%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de AEMD a changé de -6.41% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 0.73 et à un maximum de 0.80.

Range quotidien
0.73 0.80
Range Annuel
0.31 2.84
Clôture Précédente
0.78
Ouverture
0.77
Bid
0.73
Ask
1.03
Plus Bas
0.73
Plus Haut
0.80
Volume
277
Changement quotidien
-6.41%
Changement Mensuel
-60.96%
Changement à 6 Mois
87.18%
Changement Annuel
62.22%
20 septembre, samedi