AEMD: Aethlon Medical Inc
0.76 USD 0.03 (4.11%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AEMD exchange rate has changed by 4.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.73 and at a high of 0.76.
Follow Aethlon Medical Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AEMD News
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.77%
- Aethlon Medical prices $4.5 million public offering at $0.90 per share
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.89%
- Why EpicQuest Education Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 81%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD), ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.34%
- Why Aethlon Medical Shares Jump More Than 90% Today - Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Thursday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- Dow Dips Over 100 Points; US Initial Jobless Claims Increase - Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD), Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM)
- Why Nordson Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aegon (NYSE:AEG), Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Aethlon Medical advances to next cohort in cancer device trial
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Aethlon Medical’s stock surges 23% post Q1 2025 call
- Aethlon Medical Announces Financial Results for the Fiscal Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2025, and Provides Corporate Update
- Aethlon Medical to Release Fiscal Fourth Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on June 26, 2025
- Aethlon Medical Treats Second Patient in Australian Hemopurifier ® Cancer Trial
- Aethlon Medical at Emerging Growth Conference 83: Strategic Updates on Hemopurifier
- Presenting on Emerging Growth Conference 83 Day 1 on June 17; Register to live stream
- Aethlon Medical to Present New Pre-Clinical Data at the Keystone Symposium on Long COVID and Other Post-Acute Infection Syndromes
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
0.73 0.76
Year Range
0.31 2.84
- Previous Close
- 0.73
- Open
- 0.76
- Bid
- 0.76
- Ask
- 1.06
- Low
- 0.73
- High
- 0.76
- Volume
- 165
- Daily Change
- 4.11%
- Month Change
- -59.36%
- 6 Months Change
- 94.87%
- Year Change
- 68.89%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev