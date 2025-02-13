통화 / AEMD
AEMD: Aethlon Medical Inc
0.73 USD 0.05 (6.41%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
AEMD 환율이 오늘 -6.41%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.73이고 고가는 0.80이었습니다.
Aethlon Medical Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
AEMD News
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.77%
- Aethlon Medical prices $4.5 million public offering at $0.90 per share
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.89%
- Why EpicQuest Education Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 81%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD), ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.34%
- Why Aethlon Medical Shares Jump More Than 90% Today - Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Thursday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- Dow Dips Over 100 Points; US Initial Jobless Claims Increase - Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD), Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM)
- Why Nordson Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aegon (NYSE:AEG), Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Aethlon Medical advances to next cohort in cancer device trial
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Aethlon Medical’s stock surges 23% post Q1 2025 call
- Aethlon Medical Announces Financial Results for the Fiscal Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2025, and Provides Corporate Update
- Aethlon Medical to Release Fiscal Fourth Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on June 26, 2025
- Aethlon Medical Treats Second Patient in Australian Hemopurifier ® Cancer Trial
- Aethlon Medical at Emerging Growth Conference 83: Strategic Updates on Hemopurifier
- Presenting on Emerging Growth Conference 83 Day 1 on June 17; Register to live stream
- Aethlon Medical to Present New Pre-Clinical Data at the Keystone Symposium on Long COVID and Other Post-Acute Infection Syndromes
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
일일 변동 비율
0.73 0.80
년간 변동
0.31 2.84
- 이전 종가
- 0.78
- 시가
- 0.77
- Bid
- 0.73
- Ask
- 1.03
- 저가
- 0.73
- 고가
- 0.80
- 볼륨
- 277
- 일일 변동
- -6.41%
- 월 변동
- -60.96%
- 6개월 변동
- 87.18%
- 년간 변동율
- 62.22%
20 9월, 토요일