AEMD: Aethlon Medical Inc

0.73 USD 0.05 (6.41%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AEMD ha avuto una variazione del -6.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.73 e ad un massimo di 0.80.

Segui le dinamiche di Aethlon Medical Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
0.73 0.80
Intervallo Annuale
0.31 2.84
Chiusura Precedente
0.78
Apertura
0.77
Bid
0.73
Ask
1.03
Minimo
0.73
Massimo
0.80
Volume
277
Variazione giornaliera
-6.41%
Variazione Mensile
-60.96%
Variazione Semestrale
87.18%
Variazione Annuale
62.22%
21 settembre, domenica