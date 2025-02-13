Valute / AEMD
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
AEMD: Aethlon Medical Inc
0.73 USD 0.05 (6.41%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AEMD ha avuto una variazione del -6.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.73 e ad un massimo di 0.80.
Segui le dinamiche di Aethlon Medical Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AEMD News
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.77%
- Aethlon Medical prices $4.5 million public offering at $0.90 per share
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.89%
- Why EpicQuest Education Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 81%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD), ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.34%
- Why Aethlon Medical Shares Jump More Than 90% Today - Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Thursday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- Dow Dips Over 100 Points; US Initial Jobless Claims Increase - Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD), Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM)
- Why Nordson Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aegon (NYSE:AEG), Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Aethlon Medical advances to next cohort in cancer device trial
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Aethlon Medical’s stock surges 23% post Q1 2025 call
- Aethlon Medical Announces Financial Results for the Fiscal Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2025, and Provides Corporate Update
- Aethlon Medical to Release Fiscal Fourth Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on June 26, 2025
- Aethlon Medical Treats Second Patient in Australian Hemopurifier ® Cancer Trial
- Aethlon Medical at Emerging Growth Conference 83: Strategic Updates on Hemopurifier
- Presenting on Emerging Growth Conference 83 Day 1 on June 17; Register to live stream
- Aethlon Medical to Present New Pre-Clinical Data at the Keystone Symposium on Long COVID and Other Post-Acute Infection Syndromes
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
0.73 0.80
Intervallo Annuale
0.31 2.84
- Chiusura Precedente
- 0.78
- Apertura
- 0.77
- Bid
- 0.73
- Ask
- 1.03
- Minimo
- 0.73
- Massimo
- 0.80
- Volume
- 277
- Variazione giornaliera
- -6.41%
- Variazione Mensile
- -60.96%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 87.18%
- Variazione Annuale
- 62.22%
21 settembre, domenica