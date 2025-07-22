クォートセクション
ACIW: ACI Worldwide Inc

51.13 USD 1.37 (2.75%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ACIWの今日の為替レートは、2.75%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり49.89の安値と51.25の高値で取引されました。

ACI Worldwide Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
49.89 51.25
1年のレンジ
40.45 59.71
以前の終値
49.76
始値
50.09
買値
51.13
買値
51.43
安値
49.89
高値
51.25
出来高
2.058 K
1日の変化
2.75%
1ヶ月の変化
4.90%
6ヶ月の変化
-5.77%
1年の変化
0.51%
