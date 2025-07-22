通貨 / ACIW
ACIW: ACI Worldwide Inc
51.13 USD 1.37 (2.75%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ACIWの今日の為替レートは、2.75%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり49.89の安値と51.25の高値で取引されました。
ACI Worldwide Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
49.89 51.25
1年のレンジ
40.45 59.71
- 以前の終値
- 49.76
- 始値
- 50.09
- 買値
- 51.13
- 買値
- 51.43
- 安値
- 49.89
- 高値
- 51.25
- 出来高
- 2.058 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.75%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.90%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -5.77%
- 1年の変化
- 0.51%
