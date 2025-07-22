货币 / ACIW
ACIW: ACI Worldwide Inc
50.23 USD 0.85 (1.72%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ACIW汇率已更改1.72%。当日，交易品种以低点49.62和高点50.36进行交易。
关注ACI Worldwide Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
ACIW新闻
日范围
49.62 50.36
年范围
40.45 59.71
- 前一天收盘价
- 49.38
- 开盘价
- 49.77
- 卖价
- 50.23
- 买价
- 50.53
- 最低价
- 49.62
- 最高价
- 50.36
- 交易量
- 130
- 日变化
- 1.72%
- 月变化
- 3.06%
- 6个月变化
- -7.43%
- 年变化
- -1.26%
