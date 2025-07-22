Divisas / ACIW
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
ACIW: ACI Worldwide Inc
49.76 USD 0.38 (0.77%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ACIW de hoy ha cambiado un 0.77%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 49.55, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 51.19.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas ACI Worldwide Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ACIW News
- Do Options Traders Know Something About ACI Worldwide Stock We Don't?
- Macquarie Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights PayPal, JPMorgan Chase, Intuit, ACI Worldwide and Remitly Global
- All You Need to Know About ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- Buy 5 Mobile Payments Stocks and Hold for Long Term to Reap Benefits
- Voya Small Cap Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Wall Street Analysts Predict a 45.01% Upside in ACI Worldwide (ACIW): Here's What You Should Know
- ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- The London Company Small Cap Vs. Russell 2000 Q2 2025 Commentary
- ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- ACI Worldwide earnings beat by $0.26, revenue topped estimates
- ACI Worldwide Q2 2025 slides: Raises guidance after strong first half
- ACI Worldwide beats Q2 expectations, raises 2025 outlook
- Putnam Large Cap Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Aci Worldwide stock hits 52-week low at 41.79 USD
- Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Rambus Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Aristotle Small/Mid Cap Equity Q2 2025 Commentary
- Franklin Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Infosys Q1 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Pegasystems Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Texas Instruments Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Pegasystems (PEGA) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Rango diario
49.55 51.19
Rango anual
40.45 59.71
- Cierres anteriores
- 49.38
- Open
- 49.77
- Bid
- 49.76
- Ask
- 50.06
- Low
- 49.55
- High
- 51.19
- Volumen
- 1.850 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.77%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.09%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -8.29%
- Cambio anual
- -2.18%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B