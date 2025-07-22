CotizacionesSecciones
ACIW: ACI Worldwide Inc

49.76 USD 0.38 (0.77%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de ACIW de hoy ha cambiado un 0.77%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 49.55, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 51.19.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Rango diario
49.55 51.19
Rango anual
40.45 59.71
Cierres anteriores
49.38
Open
49.77
Bid
49.76
Ask
50.06
Low
49.55
High
51.19
Volumen
1.850 K
Cambio diario
0.77%
Cambio mensual
2.09%
Cambio a 6 meses
-8.29%
Cambio anual
-2.18%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B