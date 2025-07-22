Valute / ACIW
ACIW: ACI Worldwide Inc
50.89 USD 0.24 (0.47%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ACIW ha avuto una variazione del -0.47% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 50.16 e ad un massimo di 51.47.
Segui le dinamiche di ACI Worldwide Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
50.16 51.47
Intervallo Annuale
40.45 59.71
- Chiusura Precedente
- 51.13
- Apertura
- 51.35
- Bid
- 50.89
- Ask
- 51.19
- Minimo
- 50.16
- Massimo
- 51.47
- Volume
- 1.925 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.47%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.41%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -6.21%
- Variazione Annuale
- 0.04%
20 settembre, sabato