ACIW: ACI Worldwide Inc

50.89 USD 0.24 (0.47%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ACIW ha avuto una variazione del -0.47% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 50.16 e ad un massimo di 51.47.

Segui le dinamiche di ACI Worldwide Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
50.16 51.47
Intervallo Annuale
40.45 59.71
Chiusura Precedente
51.13
Apertura
51.35
Bid
50.89
Ask
51.19
Minimo
50.16
Massimo
51.47
Volume
1.925 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.47%
Variazione Mensile
4.41%
Variazione Semestrale
-6.21%
Variazione Annuale
0.04%
