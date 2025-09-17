通貨 / GBPSGD
GBPSGD: Pound Sterling vs Singapore Dollar
1.73103 SGD 0.00386 (0.22%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: Pound Sterling 利益通貨: Singapore Dollar
GBPSGDの今日の為替レートは、-0.22%変化しました。日中、通貨は1GBPあたり1.73072SGDの安値と1.73804SGDの高値で取引されました。
英国ポンドvsシンガポールドルダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 履歴チャートは、スターリングポンド価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
1.73072 1.73804
1年のレンジ
1.66000 1.76206
- 以前の終値
- 1.7348 9
- 始値
- 1.7356 0
- 買値
- 1.7310 3
- 買値
- 1.7313 3
- 安値
- 1.7307 2
- 高値
- 1.7380 4
- 出来高
- 10.306 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.22%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.14%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -0.15%
- 1年の変化
- 0.77%