Devises / GBPSGD
GBPSGD: Pound Sterling vs Singapore Dollar
1.72761 SGD 0.00728 (0.42%)
Secteur: Devise Base: Pound Sterling Devise de profit: Singapore Dollar
Le taux de change de GBPSGD a changé de -0.42% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, la devise a été négociée à un minimum de 1.72731 SGD et à un maximum de 1.73804 SGD pour 1 GBP.
Suivez la dynamique Livre Britannique vs. Dollar de Singapour. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. Le graphique historique montre comment le prix de Livre britannique a changé dans le passé. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
GBPSGD Nouvelles
- GBP/USD sinks below 1.3500 as King Dollar regains strength post-Fed
- GBP/USD is weakening following BoE decision – OCBC
- Pound Sterling slumps despite upbeat UK Retail Sales
- Forex Today: BoJ’s hawkish twist lifts Japanese Yen, focus shifts to Trump-Xi call
- When are the UK Retail Sales and how could they affect GBP/USD?
- GBP/USD sinks after BoE holds rates steady, UK Retail Sales in the barrel
- GBP/USD slips as BoE holds rates, trims QT and hints at future cuts
- GBP: QT announcement in focus today – ING
- GBP/USD: Likely to trade in a range between 1.3600 and 1.3665 – UOB Group
- GBP/USD pulls back after inverse head-and-shoulders breakout – Société Générale
- GBP/USD Forecast 18/09: Grinds Higher Ahead of FOMC (Video)
- Pound Sterling eases further against US Dollar ahead of BoE decision
- GBP/USD Forex Signal 18/09: Sits on Edge (chart)
- Forex Today: Eyes on the BoE verdict after Fed’s cautious cut
- Pound Sterling declines to near 1.3600 ahead of BoE rate decision
- GBP/USD: BoE has tough act to follow after Fed cuts rates
- GBP/USD spikes toward 1.3700 as Fed cuts rates eyes on Powell presser
- GBP/USD rises as UK inflation supports BoE hold, Fed cut in focus
- GBP shrugs off in-line CPI data – BBH
- GBP/USD Forecast 17/09: Rallies Strongly Ahead (Chart)
- GBP/USD: Scope to extend to 1.3700 – UOB Group
- GBP: Fiscal policy remains the weakest link – ING
- Pound Sterling faces pressure as UK inflation seems to peak
- GBP/USD Forex Signal 17/09: Bullish Forecast Ahead (Chart)
Range quotidien
1.72731 1.73804
Range Annuel
1.66000 1.76206
- Clôture Précédente
- 1.7348 9
- Ouverture
- 1.7356 0
- Bid
- 1.7276 1
- Ask
- 1.7279 1
- Plus Bas
- 1.7273 1
- Plus Haut
- 1.7380 4
- Volume
- 22.912 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.42%
- Changement Mensuel
- -0.05%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -0.34%
- Changement Annuel
- 0.57%
20 septembre, samedi