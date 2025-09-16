CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / GBPSGD
GBPSGD: Pound Sterling vs Singapore Dollar

1.73672 SGD 0.00143 (0.08%)
Setor: Moeda Base: Pound Sterling Moeda de lucro: Singapore Dollar

A taxa do GBPSGD para hoje mudou para -0.08%. Paralelamente, o preço mínimo no mercado atingiu 1.72956 SGD para 1 GBP e o máximo foi 1.74643 SGD.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Libra esterlina contra o dólar de Cingapura. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. O gráfico histórico mostra como o preço do Libra esterlina mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Tela cheia
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Faixa diária
1.72956 1.74643
Faixa anual
1.66000 1.76206
Fechamento anterior
1.7381 5
Open
1.7371 0
Bid
1.7367 2
Ask
1.7370 2
Low
1.7295 6
High
1.7464 3
Volume
25.145 K
Mudança diária
-0.08%
Mudança mensal
0.47%
Mudança de 6 meses
0.18%
Mudança anual
1.10%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
11:00
GBP
Atas da Reunião do Comitê de Política Monetária (MPC) do Banco da Inglaterra
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
11:00
GBP
Decisão sobre Taxa de Juros do Banco da Inglaterra
Atu.
4.00%
Projeç.
Prév.
4.25%
11:00
GBP
Número de Votos a Favor da Descida da Taxa de Juros do Banco da Inglaterra
Atu.
2
Projeç.
Prév.
9
11:00
GBP
Número de Votos a Favor do Aumento da Taxa de Juros do Banco da Inglaterra
Atu.
0
Projeç.
Prév.
0
11:00
GBP
Número de Votos a Favor de Manter Inalterada a Taxa de Juros do Banco da Inglaterra
Atu.
7
Projeç.
Prév.
0