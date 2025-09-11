QuotesSections
GBPSGD: Pound Sterling vs Singapore Dollar

1.74053 SGD 0.00172 (0.10%)
Sector: Currency Base: Pound Sterling Profit currency: Singapore Dollar

GBPSGD exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 1.73864 SGD and at a high of 1.74210 SGD per 1 GBP.

Follow Great Britain Pound vs Singapore Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Great Britain Pound price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
1.73864 1.74210
Year Range
1.66000 1.76206
Previous Close
1.7388 1
Open
1.7399 2
Bid
1.7405 3
Ask
1.7408 3
Low
1.7386 4
High
1.7421 0
Volume
3.050 K
Daily Change
0.10%
Month Change
0.69%
6 Months Change
0.40%
Year Change
1.32%
