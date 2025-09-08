通貨 / CHFDKK
CHFDKK: Swiss Franc vs Danish Krona
7.97966 DKK 0.00773 (0.10%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: Swiss Franc 利益通貨: Danish Krone
CHFDKKの今日の為替レートは、-0.10%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.97199の安値と7.99427の高値で取引されました。
Swiss Franc vs Danish Kronaダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
7.97199 7.99427
1年のレンジ
7.72011 8.10006
- 以前の終値
- 7.9873 9
- 始値
- 7.9762 1
- 買値
- 7.9796 6
- 買値
- 7.9799 6
- 安値
- 7.9719 9
- 高値
- 7.9942 7
- 出来高
- 34.536 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.10%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.14%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 2.43%
- 1年の変化
- 0.89%
19 9月, 金曜日