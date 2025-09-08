クォートセクション
通貨 / CHFDKK
CHFDKK: Swiss Franc vs Danish Krona

7.97966 DKK 0.00773 (0.10%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: Swiss Franc 利益通貨: Danish Krone

CHFDKKの今日の為替レートは、-0.10%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.97199の安値と7.99427の高値で取引されました。

Swiss Franc vs Danish Kronaダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
7.97199 7.99427
1年のレンジ
7.72011 8.10006
以前の終値
7.9873 9
始値
7.9762 1
買値
7.9796 6
買値
7.9799 6
安値
7.9719 9
高値
7.9942 7
出来高
34.536 K
1日の変化
-0.10%
1ヶ月の変化
0.14%
6ヶ月の変化
2.43%
1年の変化
0.89%
19 9月, 金曜日