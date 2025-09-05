报价部分
货币 / CHFDKK
CHFDKK: Swiss Franc vs Danish Krona

8.00630 DKK 0.00145 (0.02%)
版块: 货币 基础: Swiss Franc 盈利货币: Danish Krone

今日CHFDKK汇率已更改-0.02%。当日，交易品种以低点7.99291和高点8.00961进行交易。

关注Swiss Franc vs Danish Krona动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

日范围
7.99291 8.00961
年范围
7.72011 8.10006
前一天收盘价
8.0077 5
开盘价
7.9929 1
卖价
8.0063 0
买价
8.0066 0
最低价
7.9929 1
最高价
8.0096 1
交易量
4.911 K
日变化
-0.02%
月变化
0.48%
6个月变化
2.77%
年变化
1.22%
17 九月, 星期三