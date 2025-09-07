Divisas / CHFDKK
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
CHFDKK: Swiss Franc vs Danish Krona
8.00027 DKK 0.00748 (0.09%)
Sector: Divisa Básica: Swiss Franc Divisa de beneficio: Danish Krone
El tipo de cambio de CHFDKK de hoy ha cambiado un -0.09%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 7.99291, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 8.00961.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Swiss Franc vs Danish Krona. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CHFDKK News
- USD/CHF trades vulnerably near 0.7860 ahead of Fed’s policy decision
- USD/CHF plunges to 14-year low as Fed easing bets hammer the US Dollar
- USD/CHF Forex Signal 16/09: Drifts Lower (Chart)
- Swiss Franc Outlook: USD/CHF bearish bias capped by Fed
- USD/CHF Price Forecast: Drifts towards 0.79509 amid growing bearish traction
- USD/CHF trades flat around 0.7960, investors await Fed’s monetary policy outcome
- Weekly Pairs in Focus 14th to 19th September 2025 (Charts)
- USD/CHF price forecast: Sellers hold control below 20- and 50-day SMAs
- USD/CHF trades steadily below 0.8000 ahead of US Michigan Consumer Sentiment data
- USD/CHF eases as Greenback declines amid Fed rate cut expectations
- USD/CHF Forecast 11/09: USD Sideways Against Franc (Chart)
- USD/CHF remains below 0.8000 as traders await US CPI for fresh cues
- Swiss Franc gains after weak US PPI; SNB’s Schlegel signals cautious stance
- USD/CHF: Near term bounce not ruled out – OCBC
- USD/CHF steady below 0.8000 as markets eye SNB speech, US inflation
- USD/CHF Price Forecast: Steadies near 0.7970 as payroll revision sparks Fed cut bets
- USD/CHF steadies near 0.7940 ahead of US NFP revision
- USD/CHF Forecast 09/09: Weakness Targets 0.79 Support -Video
- CHF: SNB seems more tolerant of CHF strength – ING
- USD/CHF nears two-month lows at 0.7910 with US jobs in the spotlight
- USD/CHF hits multi-week lows at 0.7950 amid higher hopes of Fed easing
- USD/CHF Forecast 08/09: Plunges Below 0.80 (Chart)
- USD/CHF oscillates near one-month low, struggles below 0.8000 level
- Weekly Pairs in Focus 07th to 12th September 2025 (Charts)
Rango diario
7.99291 8.00961
Rango anual
7.72011 8.10006
- Cierres anteriores
- 8.0077 5
- Open
- 7.9929 1
- Bid
- 8.0002 7
- Ask
- 8.0005 7
- Low
- 7.9929 1
- High
- 8.0096 1
- Volumen
- 30.716 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.09%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.40%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 2.69%
- Cambio anual
- 1.15%
18 septiembre, jueves