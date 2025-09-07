CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / CHFDKK
Volver a Divisas

CHFDKK: Swiss Franc vs Danish Krona

8.00027 DKK 0.00748 (0.09%)
Sector: Divisa Básica: Swiss Franc Divisa de beneficio: Danish Krone

El tipo de cambio de CHFDKK de hoy ha cambiado un -0.09%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 7.99291, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 8.00961.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Swiss Franc vs Danish Krona. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CHFDKK News

Rango diario
7.99291 8.00961
Rango anual
7.72011 8.10006
Cierres anteriores
8.0077 5
Open
7.9929 1
Bid
8.0002 7
Ask
8.0005 7
Low
7.9929 1
High
8.0096 1
Volumen
30.716 K
Cambio diario
-0.09%
Cambio mensual
0.40%
Cambio a 6 meses
2.69%
Cambio anual
1.15%
18 septiembre, jueves