Valute / CHFDKK
CHFDKK: Swiss Franc vs Danish Krona
7.98505 DKK 0.00234 (0.03%)
Settore: Valuta Base: Swiss Franc Valuta di profitto: Danish Krone
Il tasso di cambio CHFDKK ha avuto una variazione del -0.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.97199 e ad un massimo di 7.99431.
Segui le dinamiche di Swiss Franc vs Danish Krona. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CHFDKK News
Intervallo Giornaliero
7.97199 7.99431
Intervallo Annuale
7.72011 8.10006
- Chiusura Precedente
- 7.9873 9
- Apertura
- 7.9762 1
- Bid
- 7.9850 5
- Ask
- 7.9853 5
- Minimo
- 7.9719 9
- Massimo
- 7.9943 1
- Volume
- 69.521 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.03%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.21%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 2.49%
- Variazione Annuale
- 0.96%
21 settembre, domenica