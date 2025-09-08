QuotazioniSezioni
CHFDKK: Swiss Franc vs Danish Krona

7.98505 DKK 0.00234 (0.03%)
Settore: Valuta Base: Swiss Franc Valuta di profitto: Danish Krone

Il tasso di cambio CHFDKK ha avuto una variazione del -0.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.97199 e ad un massimo di 7.99431.

Segui le dinamiche di Swiss Franc vs Danish Krona. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
7.97199 7.99431
Intervallo Annuale
7.72011 8.10006
Chiusura Precedente
7.9873 9
Apertura
7.9762 1
Bid
7.9850 5
Ask
7.9853 5
Minimo
7.9719 9
Massimo
7.9943 1
Volume
69.521 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.03%
Variazione Mensile
0.21%
Variazione Semestrale
2.49%
Variazione Annuale
0.96%
