IMPORTANT NOTE!!

This EA is not compatible with standard backtesting because it is designed to operate across

. While you can attempt a backtest by enabling only the specific timeframe being tested in the inputs, trades will remain inconsistent or random; this is because the EA is powered by

(ea.strades.ro). Furthermore, our processor operates on

, whereas backtesting environments typically only provide tick updates at the close of a candle. To experience the EA's true precision—where ticks are updated every second or millisecond—please

test it on a live Demo account, before the test, make sure you synchronize mt5 with our cloud server.





sTrades Cloud Connectivity Setup

"To ensure optimal performance and seamless real-time synchronization between the sTrades Ultimate Gold EA and our AI-enhanced cloud infrastructure, you must authorize the secure connection within your terminal.

Setup Instructions:

Open your MetaTrader 5 platform. Navigate to the top menu: Tools -> Options (or press Ctrl+O ). Select the Expert Advisors tab. Check the box 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Double-click the '+' symbol and manually add: https://ea.strades.ro Click OK to save the settings.

This step is essential for the EA to validate your license and receive the multi-timeframe data streams required for high-precision trading.





TO USE THE DASHBOARD (modify settings and remote parameters, remote control, statistics, all in real time) access in browser: ea.strades.ro and log in: User: YOUR FULL NAME (THE NAME DISPLAYED BY THE BROKER ON YOUR MT5 ACCOUNT , examle: John Smith) PASSWORD: ACCOUNT NUMBER (example: 23421512)





PRODUCT GENERAL DESCRIPTION:

Elevate Your Gold Trading with the Ultimate AI-Powered Multi-Timeframe Ecosystem.

sTrades Ultimate Gold AI MTF is not just another Expert Advisor; it is a professional-grade trading ecosystem specifically optimized for GOLD (XAUUSD). By combining 70+ specialized strategies across 6 independent timeframes (M1 to H4), this EA provides a level of market coverage and adaptive intelligence rarely seen in the retail market.

🚀 Key Features that Drive Performance:

Adaptive AI Cloud Learning: The EA features an independent learning engine for each timeframe. It continuously analyzes its own performance (Win Rate, Profit Factor, MFE/MAE) and adjusts trade parameters in real-time.

70 Integrated Strategies: From Scalping on M1 to Position Trading on H4, the EA utilizes a vast library of strategies including RSI Divergences, EMA Ribbons, Breakouts, and Reversals.

Smart Money Concepts (SMC): Fully equipped with institutional-grade logic, including: Order Block (OB) Detection & Retest: High-probability entries with anti-FOMO pullback logic. Liquidity Sweep & FVG: Identifies Fair Value Gaps and liquidity hunts to enter where the "smart money" moves. BOS & ChoCH: Uses Break of Structure and Change of Character to confirm trend shifts.

Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Synergy: The EA cross-references signals across multiple timeframes to ensure you are always trading with the higher-timeframe trend, applying "MTF Aligned" bonuses to the strongest signals.

Intelligent Trade Monitor: Includes Smart Break-Even, Adaptive Trailing Stops based on ATR, and Stagnation Detection that reduces targets if the market stops moving.

🛡️ Institutional-Grade Risk Management:

The system is built to protect your capital at all costs:

Drawdown Protection Levels: Automatic lot reduction or trading halts if specific drawdown thresholds (3%, 5%, 8%, 12%) are met.

Session & News Filters: Prioritizes high-volatility "Kill Zones" (London & New York) while avoiding dangerous news events (NFP, FOMC, CPI).

Global Exposure Limits: Hard limits on total lot sizes, daily trades, and maximum daily loss to prevent "black swan" disasters.

Equity Curve Trading: Dynamically adjusts risk based on the performance of the EA's own equity curve.

📊 Professional Dashboard:

The EA provides a comprehensive visual interface directly on your chart, showing:

Real-time Drawdown and Daily P/L.

Strategy performance stats per timeframe.

Visual markers for detected Order Blocks, FVGs, and Liquidity levels.

Why Choose sTrades Ultimate Gold?

Unlike "black-box" EAs, this system offers transparency. You can see exactly why a trade was taken, which strategy triggered it, and how the AI calibrated the confidence level. Whether you are a conservative investor or a prop-firm trader, the sTrades Ultimate Gold AI MTF provides the tools needed for consistent, professional results on Gold.

Recommended Setup: