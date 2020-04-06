Strades Ultimate Gold EA MTF
- エキスパート
- Silviu-paul Morariu
- バージョン: 1.0
- アクティベーション: 5
IMPORTANT NOTE!!
This EA is not compatible with standard backtesting because it is designed to operate across six timeframes simultaneously. While you can attempt a backtest by enabling only the specific timeframe being tested in the inputs, trades will remain inconsistent or random; this is because the EA is powered by Artificial Intelligence hosted on our external server (ea.strades.ro). Furthermore, our processor operates on real-time 'on-tick' and 'micro-tick' data, whereas backtesting environments typically only provide tick updates at the close of a candle. To experience the EA's true precision—where ticks are updated every second or millisecond—please test it on a live Demo account, before the test, make sure you synchronize mt5 with our cloud server.
sTrades Cloud Connectivity Setup
"To ensure optimal performance and seamless real-time synchronization between the sTrades Ultimate Gold EA and our AI-enhanced cloud infrastructure, you must authorize the secure connection within your terminal.
Setup Instructions:
-
Open your MetaTrader 5 platform.
-
Navigate to the top menu: Tools -> Options (or press Ctrl+O ).
-
Select the Expert Advisors tab.
-
Check the box 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'.
-
Double-click the '+' symbol and manually add: https://ea.strades.ro
-
Click OK to save the settings.
This step is essential for the EA to validate your license and receive the multi-timeframe data streams required for high-precision trading.
TO USE THE DASHBOARD (modify settings and remote parameters, remote control, statistics, all in real time) access in browser: ea.strades.ro and log in: User: YOUR FULL NAME (THE NAME DISPLAYED BY THE BROKER ON YOUR MT5 ACCOUNT , examle: John Smith) PASSWORD: ACCOUNT NUMBER (example: 23421512)
PRODUCT GENERAL DESCRIPTION:
Elevate Your Gold Trading with the Ultimate AI-Powered Multi-Timeframe Ecosystem.
sTrades Ultimate Gold AI MTF is not just another Expert Advisor; it is a professional-grade trading ecosystem specifically optimized for GOLD (XAUUSD). By combining 70+ specialized strategies across 6 independent timeframes (M1 to H4), this EA provides a level of market coverage and adaptive intelligence rarely seen in the retail market.
🚀 Key Features that Drive Performance:
-
Adaptive AI Cloud Learning: The EA features an independent learning engine for each timeframe. It continuously analyzes its own performance (Win Rate, Profit Factor, MFE/MAE) and adjusts trade parameters in real-time.
-
70 Integrated Strategies: From Scalping on M1 to Position Trading on H4, the EA utilizes a vast library of strategies including RSI Divergences, EMA Ribbons, Breakouts, and Reversals.
-
Smart Money Concepts (SMC): Fully equipped with institutional-grade logic, including:
-
Order Block (OB) Detection & Retest: High-probability entries with anti-FOMO pullback logic.
-
Liquidity Sweep & FVG: Identifies Fair Value Gaps and liquidity hunts to enter where the "smart money" moves.
-
BOS & ChoCH: Uses Break of Structure and Change of Character to confirm trend shifts.
-
-
Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Synergy: The EA cross-references signals across multiple timeframes to ensure you are always trading with the higher-timeframe trend, applying "MTF Aligned" bonuses to the strongest signals.
-
Intelligent Trade Monitor: Includes Smart Break-Even, Adaptive Trailing Stops based on ATR, and Stagnation Detection that reduces targets if the market stops moving.
🛡️ Institutional-Grade Risk Management:
The system is built to protect your capital at all costs:
-
Drawdown Protection Levels: Automatic lot reduction or trading halts if specific drawdown thresholds (3%, 5%, 8%, 12%) are met.
-
Session & News Filters: Prioritizes high-volatility "Kill Zones" (London & New York) while avoiding dangerous news events (NFP, FOMC, CPI).
-
Global Exposure Limits: Hard limits on total lot sizes, daily trades, and maximum daily loss to prevent "black swan" disasters.
-
Equity Curve Trading: Dynamically adjusts risk based on the performance of the EA's own equity curve.
📊 Professional Dashboard:
The EA provides a comprehensive visual interface directly on your chart, showing:
-
Real-time Drawdown and Daily P/L.
-
Strategy performance stats per timeframe.
-
Visual markers for detected Order Blocks, FVGs, and Liquidity levels.
Why Choose sTrades Ultimate Gold?
Unlike "black-box" EAs, this system offers transparency. You can see exactly why a trade was taken, which strategy triggered it, and how the AI calibrated the confidence level. Whether you are a conservative investor or a prop-firm trader, the sTrades Ultimate Gold AI MTF provides the tools needed for consistent, professional results on Gold.
Recommended Setup:
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Timeframe: Attach to any chart (The EA handles M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 internally).
-
Account: ECN / Raw Spread with low commission.