Smc Gold Trader

SMC Gold Trader (Advanced MT5 EA)

Harness the Power of Smart Money Concepts with Multi-Strategy Trend Consensus

The SMC Gold Trader is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) specifically engineered for XAUUSD (Gold). Unlike simple crossover bots, this EA utilizes advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) to identify institutional order flow, liquidity sweeps, and price imbalances.

By merging three high-probability strategies with a unique "Trend Consensus" filter, the EA ensures you only trade when the market's internal structure is fully aligned.

🧠 The Triple-Threat Strategy

The EA monitors the Gold market using three distinct SMC methodologies simultaneously:

  1. US Open FVG Breakout: Captures the high-volatility momentum immediately following the New York session open by identifying Fair Value Gap (FVG) expansions.

  2. Inverse FVG (IFVG): Capitalizes on market reversals by identifying when a Fair Value Gap is "filled and flipped," signaling a shift in institutional bias.

  3. BOS Liquidity Sweep: Targets "Stop Hunts" and Break of Structure (BOS). It enters trades after retail liquidity is cleared and the trend is confirmed by a structural break.

🛡️ Exclusive Feature: Smart Trend Consensus

The core "intelligence" of this EA is its Consensus Logic. To prevent "fighting the trend," the EA requires agreement between strategies before firing a signal:

  • How it works: If the IFVG strategy detects a "Buy" opportunity, it first checks the bias of the US Open FVG and BOS strategies.

  • The Filter: If the US Open strategy has a "Bearish" bias, the EA will block the IFVG Buy signal.

  • The Benefit: This ensures you are never caught on the wrong side of the institutional trend, significantly reducing "false positive" entries.

📈 Verified Performance

To demonstrate the robustness of the SMC logic, I have attached comprehensive backtest results for the past 1 year in the product screenshots.

  • Focus: These tests highlight the EA's performance during various market phases, including high-volatility US sessions and structural trend reversals.

  • Review: Please examine the equity curve and drawdown statistics in the images to understand the expected behavior of the strategy.

⚙️ Key Technical Features

  • SMC Driven: Focuses on Market Structure (BOS), Imbalances (FVG), and Liquidity Engineering.

  • Gold-Optimized: Every parameter is fine-tuned for the unique volatility of XAUUSD.

  • Bar-by-Bar Validation: Signals are confirmed only upon candle close to ensure structural validity.

  • Advanced Risk Management: Built-in Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on SMC structural points.

🚀 How to Use

  1. Installation: Save the EA in your MQL5/Experts folder.

  2. Deployment: Attach the EA to a Gold (XAUUSD) chart.

  3. AutoTrading: Ensure "Algo Trading" is enabled in your MT5 terminal.

  4. Strategy Selection: You can toggle each of the three strategies ON or OFF in the input settings, though using all three is recommended for the full Trend Consensus effect.

Disclaimer: Smart Money Concepts involve high-reward strategies but carry inherent risk. Always backtest and run on a demo account before trading live capital.

おすすめのプロダクト
NewsIQ Prime AI
Mohd Feroze
エキスパート
NewsIQ Prime AI – Capture Market Volatility with Precision NewsIQ Prime AI is a professional-grade news event trading Expert Advisor engineered to operate during the extreme volatility generated by major economic releases. Instead of attempting to predict market direction, NewsIQ Prime AI employs a Straddle Execution Strategy , allowing it to capitalize on explosive price movements in either direction , while protecting capital through automated risk management and intelligent trailing stops
Gold Smart Turtle
Premananth R
エキスパート
Gold Smart Turtle – Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (MT5) Recommended Trading Setup Trading Symbol: XAUUSD Broker Type: ECN / RAW / Low-spread brokers (recommended) Timeframe: M5 (fixed) Strategy Type: Rule-based technical trading system Trade Mode: Single-order execution Minimum Deposit: $100 USD (or equivalent) Broker & Account Compatibility Works with all broker quote formats (2-digit / 3-digit) Supports any account base currency Compatible with all XAUUSD symbol variations Independent of broker GM
Dax30 Ea Mt5 Hk
Pankaj Kapadia
5 (2)
エキスパート
Dax30 Ea Mt5 Hk.: Version 8.01 For Dax40(De40)(Ger40) The Dax30 EA MT5 HK is a product for traders who are interested in trading in DE40(DAX40) index of CDF.  The Dax30 EA MT5 HK is likely an automated trading system that uses technical analysis and algorithms to trade the DAX40 index. By automating the trading process, the product aims to eliminate emotional and psychological biases from the decision-making process, potentially leading to more consistent and stable with low risk.  The Dax30 Ea
RoundLock EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
エキスパート
Round Lockは、ダイナミックポジションロック機能を備えたスマートアドバイザーです。Round Lockは、ダイナミックポジションロック機能を備えたインテリジェントなアドバイザーであり、段階的なポジション増加と市場への動的な適応を備えた双方向注文ロック戦略を実行する高度なトレーディングアドバイザーです。 ラウンドロックの利点： ポジションロックによるリスク管理、 市場のトレンド分野におけるダイナミックなボリューム成長、 制限に応じた柔軟な動作設定、 フラットとトレンドのフェーズに適しており、それぞれの状況で結果を最適化します。 保護メカニズムを備えた平均化戦略とグリッドアプローチの自動化。 MT4バージョン -> こちら / トラブルシューティング -> こちら アドバイザーは、反対方向の注文を2つオープンします。そのうちの1つが利益確定で決済されると、2つの注文が再度オープンされます。注文量は、Multiplier_Volume乗数のボリュームとアドバイザーがオープンした注文数に応じて増加します。新しいオープンペアごとに、同数の注文がオープンされ、互いにロックされます。同じ種
EA Gold Reaper MT5
Amazing Traders
エキスパート
Ce super EA utilise une intelligence Artificiel spécifiques à l’or le plus récent,  le plus avancé avec une précision inégalée pour identifier les points d’achat et de vente. Il représente une avancée révolutionnaire dans le trading d’or sur le marché Forex. Mélangé à quelques indicateurs, d’un filtre, d’une couverture de grille, Après analyse, il élimine les fausses signaux et détecte de super entré.   L’EA utilise un stop suiveurs adaptatif.
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
エキスパート
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
Forex Gold Maker
Bhavesh Kakani
エキスパート
FOREX GOLD MAKER is a fully automated Meta Trader 5 Expert Advisor built on a simple, disciplined, and repeatable hedge-cycle strategy. Once attached to the chart, the EA automatically opens a BUY and a SELL position and manages each side independently using fixed money-based profit targets. The system is designed to keep trading continuously, reopening new positions whenever a profit target is achieved, without using indicators, martingale, or complex calculations. The logic remains the same at
Harmonica Basic
Pavel Golovko
4.67 (3)
エキスパート
Harmonica Basic is a free expert advisor that opens a mesh of positions. It does not close any positions, and its up to you to manually close profitable positions at your desire. There are no options to configure. Distance between positions is automatically set based on market conditions. The higher the timeframe - the wider the distance between positions.
FREE
TradeSentinel XAU
Utkarsh Katiyar
エキスパート
===========>    “Strike Gold with Smart Reversal Logic + Adaptive Profit Recovery”   < ===========   TradeSentinel XAU is a gold-focused Expert Advisor built for traders who want consistent results in the high-volatility XAUUSD market. At its core, the system targets market reversal zones with precision — aiming for quick, clean profits using a fixed take-profit strategy. But the true strength of TradeSentinel XAU lies in its adaptive recovery mechanism : When the market moves against a position
Range Breakout Advance
Sarvaiya Sultanbhai Alibhai
エキスパート
==> This is an range breakout expert adviser. ==> Recommended pairs are EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF,GBPCAD,NZDCAD ==> User is allowed to go through multiple setting parameters ==> This inputs will allow user to make customized EA to trade any asset based on Range Breakout System. ==>   This will allow user to user 3 Type of Trailing Stop Loss ==> Other Improvements are coming soon  ==>     happy trading happy investing...! ==> Spreads are not in Pips Or Tick but, it is calculated by custo
GER40 Nova AI
Yusuke Matsuya
エキスパート
GER40 NovaAI — 人間の感情を超えるトレーディングAI 「疑い」「恐怖」「貪欲」—— あらゆる感情を排除し、純粋な論理と精密さが支配する新時代が始まる。 GER40 NovaAI は、DAX40（GER40）専用に設計された完全自律型トレーディングAIです。 数千時間におよぶ最適化を経て、市場ノイズを徹底的に排除し、 利益の核心部分のみを狙い撃ち します。 感情でのトレードはもう終わり。 AIに意思決定を任せ、理性で資産を増やす時代へ。 NovaAIが他のEAを圧倒する理由 自律的意思決定 × 適応的進化 GER40 NovaAIは固定的なルールに依存しません。 リアルタイムで市場構造を解析し、トレンド・ボラティリティ・タイミングを自動調整します。 過去の相場に合わせたEAではなく、 “今この瞬間の相場”に適応するAI です。 ダイナミックインテリジェンス — チャンスを逃さないAI テイクプロフィットやストップロスを手動で設定する必要はありません。 AIが常にボラティリティを監視し、 強さに乗り、弱さから逃げる戦略 を自動で
Advance Gold Pro MT5
Vikas Rundla
エキスパート
Advance Gold Pro EA -  Overview Unlock the power of precision trading with Advance Gold Pro , a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor (EA) engineered exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe . Powered by quantum-inspired algorithms, this EA redefines accuracy, pinpointing high-probability entry and exit points to maximize profits while protecting your capital. Whether you’re a novice or a seasoned trader, Advance Gold Pro delivers a disciplined, technology-driven edge for conquering the g
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
エキスパート
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
AIP Investor
Vu Thi Thu
エキスパート
Strategy: The strategy will follow the high Timeframe trend and find spikes in the smaller Timeframe. Stoploss and Takeprofit orders from 1-3 days. Maximum 3 Orders, the strategy uses a combination of EMA, Stochatic, Volatility, and Strength indicators Real Signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2244878 Symbol:  The best Symbol (BTCUSD and Crypto) Volume: suggestion 0.05lot/1000$, dropdown about 30% Stoploss: Fixed or according to Signal Takeprofit:  Fixed or according to signal Auto Trailin
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
エキスパート
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Imax Gold EA
Himanshu Mukeshbhai Bhatt
エキスパート
I Max Gold EA – Advanced Two-Layer RSI Strategy for XAUUSD Version: 1.4 Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Instrument: Gold (XAUUSD) Overview: I Max Gold EA is a sophisticated, fully automated trading robot designed for gold (XAUUSD) using a two-layer RSI-based strategy . It dynamically adapts to 2- or 3-decimal brokers and features a unique layering system that allows adding additional positions when the market moves against the initial trade, optimizing risk and reward in volatile conditions. Key F
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
エキスパート
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
GoldStar MT5
Marek Kvarda
エキスパート
GoldStar EA is a fully automated trading program (Expert Advisor) designed exclusively for trading gold (XAU/USD). It analyzes multiple timeframes to detect high-probability trading opportunities and integrates advanced trade management tools — all while remaining easy to set up and operate . Key Advantages of GoldStar EA Advanced algorithm scanning multiple timeframes for optimal entry signals. Built-in money management and capital protection to minimize risk. Stable and consistent results ba
KT London Breakout MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
エキスパート
First thirty minutes are essential for a trading session. The early reaction of traders and market players sets a path for the rest of the day. KT London Breakout EA takes advantage of this phenomenon, and after analyzing the first thirty minutes of London session, it places two bidirectional pending orders. One of pending order is eventually canceled after realizing the market direction with certainty. It has been strictly tested and developed for EUR/JPY using 30-Min Time Frame. You can expe
Gold Scalp Matrix Pro
Prabir Sarkar
エキスパート
Gold Scalp Matrix Pro – Premium XAUUSD M5 Scalping Robot Fast • Accurate • Smart Risk Control • Multi-TP Engine Gold Scalp Matrix Pro is a powerful fully-automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (GOLD) on the M5 timeframe. It combines trend confirmation (EMA-200) + SAR reversal detection + multi-position scaling to deliver fast, consistent scalping performance—even in volatile market conditions. This EA is built for traders who want clean entries, controlled risk, and auto
Elite Tactics MT5
Radek Reznicek
3.73 (11)
エキスパート
Elite Tacticsは、安全で完全に自動化されたエキスパートアドバイザーであり、市場で最も重要なレベルを分析し、保留中の注文と取引して最速の執行を実現します。すべての注文はStopLossで保護されており、このEAは、スプレッドおよびスリッページ保護とともに高度なフィルタリング機能を実装しています。このEAは、マーチンゲール、グリッド、アービトラージなどの危険な戦略を使用していません。エリートタクティクスは、ユーザーが完全にカスタマイズできます。 このEAは、取引ペアや時間枠によって制限されません（EURUSDH1の時間枠で使用することをお勧めします。EliteTacticsのデフォルト設定もEURUSDH1用に最適化されています。 エリートタクティクスは、実際の取引口座を持つ両方のプラットフォーム（MT4とMT5）で検証され、可変スプレッドとシミュレートされた実行遅延を伴うMT5の100％実ティック、および可変スプレッドを備えたMT4の99.90％実ティックでテストとシミュレーションに合格しました。 すべての詳細情報、セットファイルの例、追加情報、最適化の推奨事項、FA
TugOfWar MT5
Erwin Rustandi
2.5 (2)
エキスパート
Expert Advisor Description EA TugOfWar will open both buy and sell positions at different times according to the triggered signal, the most positions and in accordance with the market direction that will win and profit.  Profit target per war is 1% to 5%. Warmode normal = Longterm strategy Warmode extreme = Shortterm strategy Parameter Description StartTrade =  Time to start trading / open position EndTrade =  Time to end trading / open position WarMode =  1 -> Normal, 2 -> Extreme (lots of tr
FREE
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
エキスパート
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA is a highly advanced automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, specifically developed for intraday trading on the BTCUSD pair. It integrates a powerful combination of Elliott Wave theory, harmonic pattern detection, artificial intelligence, and machine learning algorithms to deliver accurate trade signals and intelligent position management. At the core of Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI is its multi-layered analysis system. The EA uses Elliott Wave principles to map the na
Dominion Gold
Angelo Marcelo Serafin
4.25 (4)
エキスパート
Dominion Gold EA Dominion Gold EA は、 MetaTrader 5 向けに開発された XAUUSD（ゴールド） 用の Expert Advisor で、 ニューヨーク市場セッション 中の取引を目的として設計されています。価格行動の分析および 事前に定義されたレベルのブレイクアウト を基に取引を行います。 本 EA は、ニューヨーク市場オープン前に形成される特定の市場条件に基づいて取引を実行し、ボラティリティが高いと判断される状況でエントリーします。戦略は 1サイクルにつき1つの方向ポジションのみ を取るよう設計されており、保留注文は自動的に管理されます。 EA には、連続した損失の後にロットサイズを制御された形で調整できる オプションの損失回復メカニズム が搭載されています。回復に関するすべてのパラメータ（倍率や最大ステップ数を含む）は、ユーザーが自由に設定できます。 正確な時間同期を確保するため、Dominion Gold EA は**ブローカーのサーバー時間を自動検出する機能（Auto GMT）**を備えており、 Strategy Tester 用に
Rise N Shine
Nurgul Alkis
エキスパート
Rise N Shine: Unleashing the Power of Algorithms Far surpassing the limitations of ordinary Expert Advisors (EAs), Rise N Shine   is a meticulously crafted algorithmic powerhouse designed to deliver   consistent profitability   across a wide range of market conditions. Developed by a quantitative trader with a   proven track record   (9 years of fund management), Rise N Shine leverages a proprietary trading algorithm backed by   rigorous backtesting   to navigate market complexities with   unpa
Bella Scalper
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
エキスパート
BELLA EA – Breakout Trading System for EURUSD Capture Key Level Breakouts. Ride the Trend. Protect Profits. The BELLA EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capture price breakouts at key levels (highs and lows) in the forex market. By entering trades when price breaks out of these critical points, BELLA EA aims to take advantage of rapid price movements to generate profits. With a built-in trailing stop and partial profit closure logic, the EA helps secure gains while reducing risk
Btc Evolution
Goyani Piyushbhai
エキスパート
BTC EVOLUTION ================ The Ultimate Trading Companion: A Revolutionary Expert Advisor Built for Success Imagine an Expert Advisor (EA) that doesn't just trade for you—it thinks, adapts, and evolves with the market. Designed for traders who seek precision, control, and consistency, this EA integrates state-of-the-art algorithms with user-friendly features to deliver a truly superior trading experience. From robust trend-following strategies to intelligent money management, every componen
Nusantara MT5
Agus Santoso
エキスパート
MT4バージョン: https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/117011 MT5バージョン: https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/117012 Nusantara EA – 保留注文精度を備えたスマートブレイクアウト 「Nusantara」は、ブレイクアウト ボックス戦略に基づくエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) で、距離を置いた保留注文の実行で強化され、リスク管理スイッチング システムを備えています。市場特性の変化に直面しても柔軟性を維持できる、自動化された安全な戦略を求める本格的なトレーダー向けに設計されています。 メイン戦略: ブレイクアウト + 距離バッファー ブレイクアウト中に直接エントリーする代わりに、Nusantara EA は次のことを行います: 特定の時間 (例: アジア、ロンドン、またはカスタム セッション) に基づいてボックス範囲を描画します。 価格がボックスを突破するのを待ちます。 次に、保留中の買いストップ注文と売りストップ注文を追加距離 (バッファー) で開きます。
Quantum AI Bot MT5
Albertas Guscius
エキスパート
Quantum AI Scalper Why Quantum AI Scalper? The financial markets move at the speed of light— Quantum AI Scalper is your edge. Built with cutting-edge machine learning algorithms, this MetaTrader 5 indicator scans trends in real-time, executes precision scalping signals, and adapts to market shifts faster than humanly possible. Whether you’re chasing pips on USDJPY or riding volatile breakouts, Quantum AI turns complexity into opportunity. Key Features : AI-Powered Trend Analysis : Detects em
Goldman Brown Bear Sniper Pro MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
エキスパート
Goldman Brown Bear Sniper Pro MT5 – Institutional-Grade XAUUSD Algorithm (Use Default Upgraded EA_AI, Neural network & Machine Learning Parameters added for higher profits) - Backtest video Already Uploaded for your convenience & Trust Purposes -Prop-Firm Compatible-  Also Note MY Original EA is available on & Sold only on MQL5 Market- Anywhere else it's fake Goldman Brown Bear Sniper Pro MT5 is a next-generation institutional trading algorithm engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . It
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (380)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (23)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルトの MT4 (7 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5のForex EAトレーディングチャンネル： 私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5 の 14,000 人を超えるメンバーの私のコミュニティ 。 10 個中 3 個のみが 399 ドルで残っています! その後、価格は 499 ドルに引き上げられます。 EA は、購入したすべての顧客の権利を保証するために、数量限定で販売されます。 AI Gold Sniper は、多層アルゴリズム フレームワークに基づいて設計された最新の GPT-4o モデル (OpenAI の GPT-4o) を XAU/USD 取引に適用し、非構造化データ処理とクロス マーケット分析を統合して、取引の決定を最適化します。 AI Gold Snip
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.68 (41)
エキスパート
AOT MT5 - 次世代AI多通貨システム Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要!購入後、インストールマニュアルとセットアップ手順を受け取るために私にプライベートメッセージを送信してください: リソース 説明 AOTの取引頻度について ボットが毎日取引しない理由 AOTボットの設定方法 ステップバイステップのインストールガイド Set files AOT MT5は、 AIセンチメント分析 と 適応最適化アルゴリズム を搭載した高度なExpert Advisorです。何年もの改良を経て開発されたこの完全自動化システムは、リスク管理を使用して単一のAUDCAD M15チャートから16通貨ペアを取引します。 AI駆動技術 静的インジケーターを使用する従来のEAとは異なり、AOTはClaude API統合を通じてリアルタイムAIセンチメントフィルタリングを採用しています。この次世代アプローチは多次元市場パターンを分析し、優れた
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
エキスパート
XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 検証済みシグナル（ECN口座）— NTRon 2000 安定版 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 :
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (89)
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
エキスパート
重要なお知らせ： 完全な透明性を確保するため、このEAにリンクされた実際の投資家口座へのアクセスを提供しており、操作なしでそのパフォーマンスをリアルタイムで監視できます。 わずか5日間で初期資本全体が完全に引き出され、それ以来、EAは元の残高に一切触れることなく、利益資金のみで取引を行っています。 現在の価格$199は限定的なローンチオファーであり、10コピー販売後または次回のアップデートリリース時に値上げされます。 今すぐコピーを入手することで、将来の値上げに関係なく、この割引価格での生涯アクセスが保証されます。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX ライブシグナル： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (12)
エキスパート
X Fusion AI — ニューラル適応型ハイブリッド取引システム 期間限定割引。残り7件（全20件）— まもなく完売。 現在の特別価格は149ドルで、まもなく999ドルに戻ります。 動作デモ 実運用パフォーマンス ご購入後、推奨パラメータ、使用方法、注意事項、運用のコツなどの情報を受け取るために、必ず私たちにプライベートメッセージをお送りください。 ご支援いただき、誠にありがとうございます。 1. 概要 X Fusion AI は、従来の取引ロジックとニューラル風の適応メカニズムを組み合わせた自動売買システムです。 本システムは価格を予測することを目的とせず、市場環境の変化を分析し、それに応じて内部ロジックを調整します。 主な特徴は以下の通りです： 多様な市場環境への適応 市場条件の変化に対する安定した動作 ドローダウン管理の強化 ノイズや低品質シグナルのフィルタリング 本システムは、市場の流れを評価し、構造変化に応じて反応することに重点を置いています。 2. 実績参照（MQL5 内部シグナル） 以下の MQL5 シグナルで運用状況を確認できます： メインシグナル： https:
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (84)
エキスパート
Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.13 (24)
エキスパート
特 別価格  $109  (通常価格: $365) 。 セットアップと使用ガイド :  ABS Channel 。 リアルタイム監視:   ABS Signal 。  ライブシグナルのセットアップファイル 基本セットアップファイル ABS EAとは? ABS EAは、H1時間足の XAUUSD(ゴールド) 専用に開発されたプロフェッショナルな取引ロボットです。 マーチンゲールシステム に基づいており、 組み込みのリスク管理機能 により. 初心者から経験豊富なトレーダー向けに設計されたABS EAは、セットアップが簡単で、完全自動化されており、さまざまな取引スタイルに合わせてカスタマイズ可能です。 主な機能 ユーザー定義の安全設定を備えたマーチンゲール戦略 柔軟なロット管理:固定ロットまたは自動ロット 選択した閾値で取引を一時停止する最大ドローダウン制限 簡単なセットアップ:チャートに添付し、設定を構成して取引 技術仕様 シンボル: XAUUSD 時間足: H1 最低入金額: $300 推奨入金額: $1,000 口座タイプ: ECN / Raw Spread レバレッジ:
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (6)
エキスパート
Cryon X-9000 — 量子分析コアを搭載した自律型トレーディングシステム リアルシグナル：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 現在、多くのトレーダーが セント口座 や 極めて小額の資金 でEAを運用し、見た目だけの成績を作り出しています。これは裏を返せば、彼らが 自分のシステムを本当に信頼していない ということを示しています。 一方、このシグナルは 20,000ドルのリアル口座 で運用されています。 これは 実際の資金コミットメント を示し、セント口座でよく見られる 人工的な成績膨張 や リスク歪み のない、 透明性の高いパフォーマンス を提供します。 Cryon X-9000 は、極めて高い精度・安定性・一貫性を備えた次世代の自律型トレーディングアーキテクチャです。多層式の量子インスパイア分析コアを基盤に構築され、リアルタイムで市場構造を再構築し、冷徹な数学的ロジックに基づいて最適なエントリーポイントを導き出します。 本システムの中心には Cryon Core Engine があり、高度なパターン分析、ボラティリティ行動モデル
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (9)
エキスパート
概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。このEAは、異なる市場状況と時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12）によってトリガーされる8つの独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 EAはエントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAのコアロジックは特定のシグナルの識別に焦点を当てています。Golden Hen EA は、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン手法を使用しません 。 EAによってオープンされたすべての取引は、事前定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   お知らせチャンネル  | 設定ファイルのダウンロード 8つの戦略の概要 EAは、複数の時間枠にわたってXAUUSDチャートを同時に分析します： 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、特定の弱気パターンの後に潜在的な強気反転シグナルを特定するために、最近のバーの特定のシーケンスを分析します。 戦略 2 (H4):   こ
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
エキスパート
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.64 (11)
エキスパート
Autorithm AI 技術仕様  AUTORITHM は、MetaTrader 5向けに設計された高度なAI搭 Strategy Testerに関する重要なお知らせ: MetaTraderの技術的制限により、Strategy Tester環境ではインターネットアクセスが許可されていません。そのため、バックテスト中、EAはリアルタイムのAIデータではなく、固定された事前学習済みデータセットを使用します。 これは以下を意味します： • 異なるパラメータの組み合わせでもバックテスト結果が静的または同一に見える場合があります。 • ダイナミックで適応型のAI機能を活用するには、実運用が必要です。 このガイドに従って成功したインストールを行ってください。 [guide line]  
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
エキスパート
新たな前進 | AI 駆動の精密さが市場ロジックと融合 Argos Rage は、新しいレベルの自動売買を実現します。 DeepSeek AI システム を搭載し、リアルタイムで市場の動きを分析します。 Argos Fury の強みを引き継ぎつつ、この EA は異なる戦略ルートを採用しています：より高い柔軟性、幅広い市場解釈、そして強力な市場参加です。 Live Signal タイムフレーム: M30 レバレッジ:  最小 1:20 最低入金額:  $100 通貨ペア:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 対応ブローカー:  全て Argos Rageをご購入いただくと、 Argos Fury を無料でお受け取りいただけます。 ご購入後に私までご連絡ください。 Argos Rage は市場構造、リズム、圧力を評価し、確率が一致したときのみ取引を行います。 これにより、Argos Fury よりも多くの機会を得ながら、不確実な相場でも賢明な保護を維持します。 Argos Fury が明確な反転構造に焦点を当てるのに対し、 Argos Rage は取引範囲を広げます。 より多くのセッ
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
3.5 (6)
エキスパート
世界初のゴールドとビットコイン間の公開裁定アルゴリズム！ 毎日セール開催中！ ライブシグナル -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: 時間の経過とともに推奨されるブローカー：   IC Markets 取引ペア:   XAUUSD、BTCUSD 添付ファイルのシンボル:   XAUUSD H1 取引した通貨ペアが 「Market Watch」 ウィンドウに追加されていることを必ず確認してください。 口座タイプ: ECN/ロースプレッド プレフィックス設定: ブローカーがシンボルプレフィックス付きの通貨ペアを持っている場合、例えば - XAUUSD   _i 次に設定にプレフィックスを入力します：   「   _   i」 金 vs ビットコイン裁定取引: これは、これらの資産間の価格差を利用する戦略ですが、通常は直接取引されるペアではなく、競合する「安全資産」として機能します。トレーダーは、市場の不確実性やトレンド反転の時期に、金がビットコインに対して割安になる（またはその逆）のを狙い、より安価な資産を購入し、より高値で売却
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
エキスパート
重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
エキスパート
Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めましょう! Remston
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
エキスパート
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the c
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.69 (29)
エキスパート
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.69 (52)
エキスパート
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
エキスパート
The Techno Deity — XAUUSD デジタル・ドミナンス ライブシグナルとモニタリング：こちらの公式リンクからリアルタイムのパフォーマンスを確認できます： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 プロモーション：Cryon X-9000 アドバイザーをプレゼントとして受け取ることができます。条件の確認とアクセスについては、直接お問い合わせください The Techno Deityは、ゴールド市場の混沌の中に構造的な秩序を求めるトレーダーのために開発されたハイテク・トレーディング・エコシステムです。価格を追うだけでなく、機関投資家の関心ゾーンや市場の不均衡を特定するデジタル直感アルゴリズムを搭載しています。 主なメリット リクイディティ・インテリジェンス：隠れた流動性をスキャンし、急激なインパルスの可能性が高いポイントでエントリーします。 ニューラル・トレンドフィルター：ノイズや偽の調整を排除し、真のトレンドを判別します。 ゼロ・グリッド哲学：ナンピン、グリッド、マーチンゲールを一切使用しません。「ワン・エントリー、ワン・エグジット
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
エキスパート
PROP FIRM READY!  発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数は極めて限られています! 最終価格: 990ドル 349ドルから：EAを1つ無料でお選びください！（最大2つの取引口座番号） 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE RESULTS 独立レビュー 「ORBマスター」へようこそ ： オープニングレンジブレイクアウトで優位に立つ ORB マスター EA は、現代のトレーダー向けに設計された、洗練された高性能のエキスパート アドバイザーであり、オープニング レンジ ブレイクアウト (ORB) 戦略の威力を発揮します。 ORB は、市場の勢いを早期に捉える能力により人気が急上昇しており、この EA はその実証済みのアプローチに対する私の個人的な見解を表しています。 ORBマスターがどのように成果を出すか ： ORBマスターは、米国と欧州の株式市場が開くとすぐに行動を開始し、SP500、US30（ダウジョーンズ）、NASDAQ、DAXの4つの主要指数の重要な開始範囲をターゲット
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
エキスパート
みなさんこんにちは。自己紹介させてください。 私は、   Quantum EA ファミリーの最もエキサイティングでフレッシュなメンバー 、Quantum StarMan です。 私は、最大5つのダイナミックペア（   AUDUSD、EURAUD、EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCAD） を扱う、完全自動化のマルチ通貨EAです。最高の精度と揺るぎない責任感を持って、あなたのトレードを次のレベルへと導きます。 肝心なのは、マーチンゲール戦略に頼らないことです。代わりに、最高のパフォーマンスを発揮するように設計された洗練されたグリッドシステムを活用しています。さらに、安心してご利用いただけるよう、口座のドローダウンが事前に設定した上限に達した場合、すべての取引を決済するオプションもご用意しています。 でも、それだけじゃないんです。ただ話すだけじゃないんです！ライブシグナルも配信しているので、私の動きをぜひご覧ください。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the insta
作者のその他のプロダクト
Daily Gold Breakout Trader
Lakshya Pandey
エキスパート
Product Name: Daily Gold Breakout A disciplined US Session breakout strategy for XAUUSD (Gold) that focuses on capturing single high-momentum bullish moves. The Daily Gold Breakout EA is a straightforward, automated trading system designed specifically for the XAUUSD (Gold) market on MetaTrader 5. It operates on a strict "Quality over Quantity" philosophy. Instead of over-trading, this EA waits for one specific high-probability setup per day during the volatile US Session open. It identifies co
FREE
Macd Rsi Expert
Lakshya Pandey
5 (1)
エキスパート
MACD RSI Optimized EA is a free, fully automated trading robot designed to capture trends using a classic combination of indicators. By merging the trend-following capabilities of the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) with the momentum filtering of the RSI (Relative Strength Index), this EA aims to filter out market noise and enter trades with higher probability. This version has been specifically optimized for the month of October on the M15 (15-minute) timeframe and performs best on
FREE
Market Structure Expert
Lakshya Pandey
エキスパート
Market Structure EA   is a free, fully automated trading robot designed to identify and trade based on classic price action principles. It avoids complex indicators and instead focuses on the core of price movement:   Market Structure . The strategy works by analyzing a specific number of past candles (Lookback Period) to detect   Higher Highs (HH)   and   Lower Lows (LL) . By identifying these structural pivot points, the EA determines the current trend direction and executes trades to align wi
FREE
Ema Crossover based Expert
Lakshya Pandey
エキスパート
EMA Crossover Expert Advisor (Free MT5 EA) Automate Your Trading with the Classic Trend-Following Strategy The EMA Crossover EA is a free, fully automated trading tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It simplifies one of the most reliable technical strategies—the Moving Average Crossover into a "set and forget" solution for retail traders. Perfect for capturing big trends on major currency pairs like EURUSD and GBPUSD, this EA handles the entry, exit, and risk management so you don't have to watch th
FREE
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信