If you're tired of trying to keep up with the unpredictable market, then it's time to let the Gipo Trex bot work its magic. This bot is designed to catch big price swings up or down, allowing you to perform at your best when the market moves in your favor.





Gipo Trex is a unique tool that helps traders make the most of a volatile market. With two different bot modes, you can find the perfect setup for your individual needs and trading style. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, the Gipo Trex forex bot will help you stay on top of the ever-changing forex market and make the most of its volatility.





Let's figure out what a Gipo Trex bot is.





Gipo Trex bot automates the buying and selling sequence using Trailing Stop orders. All you have to do to set it up is specify the desired trailing distance for entry and exit of the position and parameters based on observed volatility. You can also use all default settings. After this, the trading algorithm takes control, repeatedly opening Trailing buy and sell orders until your target level is reached or you stop the algorithm manually.





The Gipo Trex advisor can be run on any time period, any currency pair and on the server of any broker. Unique trading system! Recommended deposit for trading is $1000 with a volume of 0.01. Works on most currency pairs.























