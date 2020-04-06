I would like to share it with you to try.





Users should know balance's risk management.





You can customize the input values.





LOTrS = It's at your risk.





TP_PIPS = take pofit





GRID_DISTANCE = Distance from the point of entry of the first order





CLOSE_PROFIT (Profit Unrealized) = Suppose the total turnover of all buy orders is better than the set value. All will be closed.



For example : You set CLOSE_PROFIT = 8

You have buy 5 orders. if Money (total sum) greather than 8 USD . The system will combine Every order on that side will bring you the profit you set.

(The closer, the faster the order can be closed.)





Count_UNDER = The system will issue additional orders based on the grid distance you set, with the lot size remaining the same.





Count_OVER = The system will issue additional orders according to the grid distance you set, with the lot size increasing by 1, such as 0.01 to 0.02 to 0.03 to 0.04, until the order is closed as set.





The remaining input is Basic indicators that we use to filter each order entry.





Each pair running distance graph will be different.





Everyone should backtest to get the best value for trading each pair.





I use it on my real account as well.





I wish everyone good luck in making profitable trades.





thank you :)







































