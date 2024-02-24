トレーディングにおける機械学習：理論、モデル、実践、アルゴトレーディング - ページ 1490 1...148314841485148614871488148914901491149214931494149514961497...3399 新しいコメント mytarmailS 2019.05.26 18:00 #14891 マキシム・ドミトリエフスキーまだ見ていません、今日は休みなので）時間があるときに、つまり週の後半にお知らせします。 を見ると、とりあえずパッケージがある。私はhttps://hmmlearn.readthedocs.io/en/latest/tutorial.html と思います。なければならない Грааль 2019.05.26 22:44 #14892 mytarmailS:そして、ビタビアルゴリズムをとって、（データテスト）を思いつく。 2つの状態を取得すると、次のような表示になるはずです。 まさに穀潰しです（笑)。 この写真は、少し前のもので、イノチェンティという人が撮ったものではないのですか？そして、それが覗き魔であることが判明し、フィアスパーム Грааль 2019.05.26 22:46 #14893 マキシム・ドミトリエフスキー非定常性にどのような効果があるのかわからない...遅いのであれば、モンテカルロすら難しい 主な問題は、データのスケーリングや変換、サイクルの抽出であり、非線形回帰やSVMでもパターンが繰り返される場合は良い結果が得られる（人工VR上）。 奇貨居くべからずええ、話題を明るくしたいだけなんですけどね)) Yuriy Asaulenko 2019.05.26 22:48 #14894 グレイル勘違いしてるかもしれないけど、この写真って少し前にイノケンティって人が公開して、それが覗き見と判明したんじゃなかったっけ、残念ファック、顔パンパン 一般的なMA（またはそれをベースにした指標）でも、同じような絵が得られると思う。よく見てください。 Грааль 2019.05.26 22:51 #14895 Yuriy Asaulenko: 想像するに、普通のMAでも同じような絵が描けるのではないでしょうか。よく見てください。本当にマスキより良くないように見える、実際に特定の領域のために最適化されたマスキとクーラーすることができ、はい、聖杯は 再び離れて滑っている...。 どうやらチャートのカラーリングがイノケンティと似ているようなのです、だから...。 Aleksei Kuznetsov 2019.05.27 12:08 #14896 マキシム・ドミトリエフスキーイモトの場合、モードを正しく割り当てれば、情報量の多いAR機能を得ることができる 私はまだmqlに書き換える方法を壁に頭を打ち付けているところですが、これはあなたのゴミを実用的なモデルに変えるために欠けている要素です。 https://www.quantstart.com/articles/market-regime-detection-using-hidden-markov-models-in-qstraderなぜ書き換えたのか？alglibを参照してください。 CMarkovCPD::~CMarkovCPD(void) { }//+------------------------------------------------------------------+//| DESCRIPTION: |//| This function creates MCPD (Markov Chains for Population Data) |//| solver. |//| This solver can be used to find transition matrix P for |//| N-dimensional prediction problem where transition from X[i] to |//| X[i+1] is modelled as X[i+1] = P*X[i] |//| where X[i] and X[i+1] are N-dimensional population vectors |//| (components of each X are non-negative), and P is a N*N |//| transition matrix (elements of are non-negative, each column |//| sums to 1.0). |//| Such models arise when when: |//| * there is some population of individuals |//| * individuals can have different states |//| * individuals can transit from one state to another |//| * population size is constant, i.e. there is no new individuals |//| and no one leaves population |//| * you want to model transitions of individuals from one state |//| into another |//| USAGE: |//| Here we give very brief outline of the MCPD. We strongly |//| recommend you to read examples in the ALGLIB Reference Manual |//| and to read ALGLIB User Guide on data analysis which is |//| available at http://www.alglib.net/dataanalysis/ |//| 1. User initializes algorithm state with MCPDCreate() call |//| 2. User adds one or more tracks - sequences of states which |//| describe evolution of a system being modelled from different |//| starting conditions |//| 3. User may add optional boundary, equality and/or linear |//| constraints on the coefficients of P by calling one of the |//| following functions: |//| * MCPDSetEC() to set equality constraints |//| * MCPDSetBC() to set bound constraints |//| * MCPDSetLC() to set linear constraints |//| 4. Optionally, user may set custom weights for prediction errors |//| (by default, algorithm assigns non-equal, automatically chosen|//| weights for errors in the prediction of different components |//| of X). It can be done with a call of |//| MCPDSetPredictionWeights() function. |//| 5. User calls MCPDSolve() function which takes algorithm state |//| and pointer (delegate, etc.) to callback function which |//| calculates F/G. |//| 6. User calls MCPDResults() to get solution |//| INPUT PARAMETERS: |//| N - problem dimension, N>=1 |//| OUTPUT PARAMETERS: |//| State - structure stores algorithm state |//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ Machine learning in trading: Questions from Beginners MQL5 Trace task (constructing a 削除済み 2019.05.27 12:13 #14897 エリブラリウスなぜ書き換えたのか？alglibを参照してください。 wow, それはdatanalisisかsolversにあるのでしょうか？ ヘルプにはありませんでした。 Aleksei Kuznetsov 2019.05.27 12:16 #14898 マキシム・ドミトリエフスキーわぁ、それはデータ解析の方ですか、それともソルバーの方ですか？ ヘルプには書いてありませんでしたが datanalisis - ファイルそのものを検索します。 削除済み 2019.05.27 12:28 #14899 エリブラリウス datanalisis - ファイルそのものを検索します。ヘッダーに "See examples on the website "とあるが、"See examples on the website "はない。 Aleksei Kuznetsov 2019.05.27 12:30 #14900 マキシム・ドミトリエフスキーヘッダーに、Webサイトの例を見ろと書いてあるが、Webサイトには例がない他の言語での操作方法を知っていれば、このバージョンを類推して使うことができると思います。I/Oパラメータも同様なはずです。 1...148314841485148614871488148914901491149214931494149514961497...3399 新しいコメント 取引の機会を逃しています。 無料取引アプリ 8千を超えるシグナルをコピー 金融ニュースで金融マーケットを探索 新規登録 ログイン スペースを含まないラテン文字 このメールにパスワードが送信されます エラーが発生しました Googleでログイン WebサイトポリシーおよびMQL5.COM利用規約に同意します。 新規登録 MQL5.com WebサイトへのログインにCookieの使用を許可します。 ログインするには、ブラウザで必要な設定を有効にしてください。 ログイン/パスワードをお忘れですか？ Googleでログイン
まだ見ていません、今日は休みなので）時間があるときに、つまり週の後半にお知らせします。
を見ると、とりあえずパッケージがある。私はhttps://hmmlearn.readthedocs.io/en/latest/tutorial.html と思います。
なければならない
そして、ビタビアルゴリズムをとって、（データテスト）を思いつく。
2つの状態を取得すると、次のような表示になるはずです。
まさに穀潰しです（笑)。
この写真は、少し前のもので、イノチェンティという人が撮ったものではないのですか？そして、それが覗き魔であることが判明し、フィアスパーム
非定常性にどのような効果があるのかわからない...遅いのであれば、モンテカルロすら難しい
主な問題は、データのスケーリングや変換、サイクルの抽出であり、非線形回帰やSVMでもパターンが繰り返される場合は良い結果が得られる（人工VR上）。奇貨居くべからず
ええ、話題を明るくしたいだけなんですけどね))
勘違いしてるかもしれないけど、この写真って少し前にイノケンティって人が公開して、それが覗き見と判明したんじゃなかったっけ、残念ファック、顔パンパン
想像するに、普通のMAでも同じような絵が描けるのではないでしょうか。よく見てください。
本当にマスキより良くないように見える、実際に特定の領域のために最適化されたマスキとクーラーすることができ、はい、聖杯は 再び離れて滑っている...。どうやらチャートのカラーリングがイノケンティと似ているようなのです、だから...。
イモトの場合、モードを正しく割り当てれば、情報量の多いAR機能を得ることができる
私はまだmqlに書き換える方法を壁に頭を打ち付けているところですが、これはあなたのゴミを実用的なモデルに変えるために欠けている要素です。
https://www.quantstart.com/articles/market-regime-detection-using-hidden-markov-models-in-qstrader
なぜ書き換えたのか？alglibを参照してください。
CMarkovCPD::~CMarkovCPD(void)
{
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| DESCRIPTION: |
//| This function creates MCPD (Markov Chains for Population Data) |
//| solver. |
//| This solver can be used to find transition matrix P for |
//| N-dimensional prediction problem where transition from X[i] to |
//| X[i+1] is modelled as X[i+1] = P*X[i] |
//| where X[i] and X[i+1] are N-dimensional population vectors |
//| (components of each X are non-negative), and P is a N*N |
//| transition matrix (elements of are non-negative, each column |
//| sums to 1.0). |
//| Such models arise when when: |
//| * there is some population of individuals |
//| * individuals can have different states |
//| * individuals can transit from one state to another |
//| * population size is constant, i.e. there is no new individuals |
//| and no one leaves population |
//| * you want to model transitions of individuals from one state |
//| into another |
//| USAGE: |
//| Here we give very brief outline of the MCPD. We strongly |
//| recommend you to read examples in the ALGLIB Reference Manual |
//| and to read ALGLIB User Guide on data analysis which is |
//| available at http://www.alglib.net/dataanalysis/ |
//| 1. User initializes algorithm state with MCPDCreate() call |
//| 2. User adds one or more tracks - sequences of states which |
//| describe evolution of a system being modelled from different |
//| starting conditions |
//| 3. User may add optional boundary, equality and/or linear |
//| constraints on the coefficients of P by calling one of the |
//| following functions: |
//| * MCPDSetEC() to set equality constraints |
//| * MCPDSetBC() to set bound constraints |
//| * MCPDSetLC() to set linear constraints |
//| 4. Optionally, user may set custom weights for prediction errors |
//| (by default, algorithm assigns non-equal, automatically chosen|
//| weights for errors in the prediction of different components |
//| of X). It can be done with a call of |
//| MCPDSetPredictionWeights() function. |
//| 5. User calls MCPDSolve() function which takes algorithm state |
//| and pointer (delegate, etc.) to callback function which |
//| calculates F/G. |
//| 6. User calls MCPDResults() to get solution |
//| INPUT PARAMETERS: |
//| N - problem dimension, N>=1 |
//| OUTPUT PARAMETERS: |
//| State - structure stores algorithm state |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
なぜ書き換えたのか？alglibを参照してください。
wow, それはdatanalisisかsolversにあるのでしょうか？ ヘルプにはありませんでした。
わぁ、それはデータ解析の方ですか、それともソルバーの方ですか？ ヘルプには書いてありませんでしたが
datanalisis - ファイルそのものを検索します。
ヘッダーに "See examples on the website "とあるが、"See examples on the website "はない。
ヘッダーに、Webサイトの例を見ろと書いてあるが、Webサイトには例がない
他の言語での操作方法を知っていれば、このバージョンを類推して使うことができると思います。I/Oパラメータも同様なはずです。