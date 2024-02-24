トレーディングにおける機械学習：理論、モデル、実践、アルゴトレーディング - ページ 1490

マキシム・ドミトリエフスキー

まだ見ていません、今日は休みなので）時間があるときに、つまり週の後半にお知らせします。

を見ると、とりあえずパッケージがある。私はhttps://hmmlearn.readthedocs.io/en/latest/tutorial.html と思います。

mytarmailS:

そして、ビタビアルゴリズムをとって、（データテスト）を思いつく。

2つの状態を取得すると、次のような表示になるはずです。

まさに穀潰しです（笑)。


この写真は、少し前のもので、イノチェンティという人が撮ったものではないのですか？そして、それが覗き魔であることが判明し、フィアスパーム

 
マキシム・ドミトリエフスキー

非定常性にどのような効果があるのかわからない...遅いのであれば、モンテカルロすら難しい

主な問題は、データのスケーリングや変換、サイクルの抽出であり、非線形回帰やSVMでもパターンが繰り返される場合は良い結果が得られる（人工VR上）。

奇貨居くべからず

ええ、話題を明るくしたいだけなんですけどね))

 
グレイル

勘違いしてるかもしれないけど、この写真って少し前にイノケンティって人が公開して、それが覗き見と判明したんじゃなかったっけ、残念ファック、顔パンパン

一般的なMA（またはそれをベースにした指標）でも、同じような絵が得られると思う。よく見てください。
 
Yuriy Asaulenko:
想像するに、普通のMAでも同じような絵が描けるのではないでしょうか。よく見てください。

本当にマスキより良くないように見える、実際に特定の領域のために最適化されたマスキとクーラーすることができ、はい、聖杯は 再び離れて滑っている...。

どうやらチャートのカラーリングがイノケンティと似ているようなのです、だから...。
 
マキシム・ドミトリエフスキー

イモトの場合、モードを正しく割り当てれば、情報量の多いAR機能を得ることができる

私はまだmqlに書き換える方法を壁に頭を打ち付けているところですが、これはあなたのゴミを実用的なモデルに変えるために欠けている要素です。

https://www.quantstart.com/articles/market-regime-detection-using-hidden-markov-models-in-qstrader

なぜ書き換えたのか？alglibを参照してください。

エリブラリウス

なぜ書き換えたのか？alglibを参照してください。


wow, それはdatanalisisかsolversにあるのでしょうか？ ヘルプにはありませんでした。

 
マキシム・ドミトリエフスキー

わぁ、それはデータ解析の方ですか、それともソルバーの方ですか？ ヘルプには書いてありませんでしたが

datanalisis - ファイルそのものを検索します。
エリブラリウス
datanalisis - ファイルそのものを検索します。

ヘッダーに "See examples on the website "とあるが、"See examples on the website "はない。

 
マキシム・ドミトリエフスキー

ヘッダーに、Webサイトの例を見ろと書いてあるが、Webサイトには例がない

他の言語での操作方法を知っていれば、このバージョンを類推して使うことができると思います。I/Oパラメータも同様なはずです。

