- MathProbabilityDensityBinomial
- MathCumulativeDistributionBinomial
- MathQuantileBinomial
- MathRandomBinomial
- MathMomentsBinomial
確率変数xに対して、パラメータn、pを用いて二項分布の確率分布関数の値を計算します。エラーの場合は、NaNを返します。
|
double MathCumulativeDistributionBinomial(
|
double MathCumulativeDistributionBinomial(
確率変数の配列x[]に対して、パラメータn、bを用いて二項分布の確率分布関数の値を計算します。エラーの場合は、falseを返します。Rのpweibull()の類似体です。
|
bool MathCumulativeDistributionBinomial(
確率変数の配列x[]に対して、パラメータn、pを用いて二項分布の確率分布関数の値を計算します。エラーの場合は、falseを返します。
|
bool MathCumulativeDistributionBinomial(
パラメータ
x
[in] 確率変数の値
x[]
[in] 確率変数の値を持つ配列
n
[in] 分布のパラメータ（テスト数）
p
[in] 分布のパラメータ（1回のテストでのイベント発生の確率）
tail
[in] 計算のフラグ。 true の場合、確率変数がx 以下である確率を計算する。
log_mode
[in] 値の対数を計算するためのフラグ。log_mode=trueの場合、確率の自然対数を計算する。
error_code
[out] エラーコードを格納する変数
result[]
[out] 確率関数の値の配列