「Arrow with fixed code（固定コードを持つ矢印）」グラフィックオブジェクトを作成します。

bool  Create(
  long      chart_id,    // チャート識別子
  string    name,        // オブジェクト名
  int      window,      // チャートウィンドウ
  datetime  time,        // 時間
  double    price        // 価格
  ）

パラメータ

chart_id

[in]  チャート識別子（ 0 は現在のチャート）

name

[in]  作成するオブジェクトの一意の名称

window

[in]  チャートウィンドウの番号（ 0 はメインウィンドウ）

time

[in]  時間座標

価格

[in]  価格座標

戻り値

成功の場合は true、エラーが発生した場合は false

例:

//--- CChartObjectArrowCheck::Create の例    
//--- CChartObjectArrowDown::Create の例    
//--- CChartObjectArrowUp::Create の例    
//--- CChartObjectArrowStop::Create の例      
//--- CChartObjectArrowThumbDown::Create の例      
//--- CChartObjectArrowThumbUp::Create の例      
//--- CChartObjectArrowLeftPrice::Create の例    
//--- CChartObjectArrowRightPrice::Create の例      
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsArrows.mqh>    
//---    
void OnStart()    
 {    
//--- 例として CChartObjectArrowCheck を見る    
  CChartObjectArrowCheck arrow;    
//--- オブジェクトパラメータを設定する    
  double price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);    
  if(!arrow.Create(0,"ArrowCheck",0,TimeCurrent(),price))    
    {    
    //--- 矢印作成エラー
    printf("Arrow create: Error %d!",GetLastError());    
    //---    
    return;    
    }        
//--- 矢印を使用する    
//--- . にて。にて。    
 }    