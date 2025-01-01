|
//--- CChartObjectArrowCheck::Create の例
//--- CChartObjectArrowDown::Create の例
//--- CChartObjectArrowUp::Create の例
//--- CChartObjectArrowStop::Create の例
//--- CChartObjectArrowThumbDown::Create の例
//--- CChartObjectArrowThumbUp::Create の例
//--- CChartObjectArrowLeftPrice::Create の例
//--- CChartObjectArrowRightPrice::Create の例
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsArrows.mqh>
//---
void OnStart()
{
//--- 例として CChartObjectArrowCheck を見る
CChartObjectArrowCheck arrow;
//--- オブジェクトパラメータを設定する
double price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
if(!arrow.Create(0,"ArrowCheck",0,TimeCurrent(),price))
{
//--- 矢印作成エラー
printf("Arrow create: Error %d!",GetLastError());
//---
return;
}
//--- 矢印を使用する
}