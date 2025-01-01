- FactorizationPLU
Computes the factorization of a real symmetric or complex Hermitian positive-definite matrix A. The factorization has the form:
A = L * L**T in case of lower triangular or symmetric matrix A
or
A = U**T * U in case of upper triangular matrix A
where L is lower triangular, U is upper triangular. LAPACK function POTRF.
Computing for type matrix<double>
|
bool matrix::FactorizationCholesky(
Computing for type matrix<float>
|
bool matrix::FactorizationCholesky(
Computing for type matrix<complex>
|
bool matrix::FactorizationCholesky(
Computing for type matrix<complexf>
|
bool matrix::FactorizationCholesky(
Parameters
L
[out] Lower or upper triangular matrix.
Return Value
Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.
Note
The input can be a symmetric (Hermitian), upper triangular or lower triangular matrix. Triangular matrices are assumed to be symmetric (Hermitian conjugated).
Matrices L and D can be used for further calculations with methods LDLSyTridPDLinearEquationsSolution and LDLSyTridPDCondNumReciprocal.