FactorizationCholesky

Computes the factorization of a real symmetric or complex Hermitian positive-definite matrix A. The factorization has the form:

A = L * L**T in case of lower triangular or symmetric matrix A

or

A = U**T * U in case of upper triangular matrix A

where L is lower triangular, U is upper triangular. LAPACK function POTRF.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::FactorizationCholesky(

matrix& L

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrix::FactorizationCholesky(

matrixf& L

);

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrix::FactorizationCholesky(

matrixc& L

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrix::FactorizationCholesky(

matrixcf& L

);

Parameters

L

[out] Lower or upper triangular matrix.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

The input can be a symmetric (Hermitian), upper triangular or lower triangular matrix. Triangular matrices are assumed to be symmetric (Hermitian conjugated).

Matrices L and D can be used for further calculations with methods LDLSyTridPDLinearEquationsSolution and LDLSyTridPDCondNumReciprocal.