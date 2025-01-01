PLUQLinearEquationsSolution

Solves a system of linear equations

A * X = scale * RHS

with a general N-by-N matrix A using the LU-factoization with complete pivoting computed by FactorizationPLUQRaw. LAPACK function GESC2.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::PLUQLinearEquationsSolution(

long[]& ipiv,

long[]& jpiv,

matrix& B,

matrix& X,

double& scale

);



bool matrix::PLUQLinearEquationsSolution(

long[]& ipiv,

long[]& jpiv,

vector& B,

vector& X,

double& scale

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrixf::PLUQLinearEquationsSolution(

long[]& ipiv,

long[]& jpiv,

matrixf& B,

matrixf& X,

float& scale

);



bool matrixf::PLUQLinearEquationsSolution(

long[]& ipiv,

long[]& jpiv,

vectorf& B,

vectorf& X,

float& scale

);

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrixc::PLUQLinearEquationsSolution(

long[]& ipiv,

long[]& jpiv,

matrixc& B,

matrixc& X,

double& scale

);



bool matrixc::PLUQLinearEquationsSolution(

long[]& ipiv,

long[]& jpiv,

vectorc& B,

vectorc& X,

double& scale

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrixcf::PLUQLinearEquationsSolution(

long[]& ipiv,

long[]& jpiv,

matrixcf& B,

matrixcf& X,

float& scale

);



bool matrixcf::PLUQLinearEquationsSolution(

long[]& ipiv,

long[]& jpiv,

vectorcf& B,

vectorcf& X,

float& scale

);

Parameters

ipiv

[in] Rows pivot indices array obtained as result of GETC2 function.

jpiv

[in] Columns pivot indices array obtained as result of GETC2 function.

B

[in] Matrix B whose column is the right-hand side for the system of equations, matix B must contain only one column. Vector B contains one column of right-hand side.

X

[out] Matrix or vector X with solutions of linear equations system.

scale

[out] Scale factor; scale is chosen 0 <= scale <= 1 to prevent overflow in the solution.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

This method is applied to the matrix AF obtained as result of GETC2 function.

Output matrix X has the same sizes as input matrix B. Output vector X has the same size as input vector B.