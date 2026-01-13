- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
768
Profit Trades:
603 (78.51%)
Loss Trades:
165 (21.48%)
Best trade:
22.31 USD
Worst trade:
-28.16 USD
Gross Profit:
1 815.82 USD (174 236 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 437.09 USD (138 877 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (98.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
98.37 USD (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
12.25%
Max deposit load:
2.74%
Latest trade:
45 minutes ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.43
Long Trades:
413 (53.78%)
Short Trades:
355 (46.22%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
0.49 USD
Average Profit:
3.01 USD
Average Loss:
-8.71 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-91.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-91.93 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
30.55%
Annual Forecast:
370.65%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
264.73 USD (52.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.32% (264.77 USD)
By Equity:
0.18% (1.24 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|768
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|379
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|35K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +22.31 USD
Worst trade: -28 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 27
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +98.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -91.93 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.83 × 5968
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|3.02 × 98
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.08 × 197
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|3.64 × 69
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.88 × 110
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|4.12 × 835
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|4.19 × 21
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
254%
0
0
USD
USD
672
USD
USD
39
97%
768
78%
12%
1.26
0.49
USD
USD
34%
1:500