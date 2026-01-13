SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Gold scalp TP SL
Dinh Khuong Tran

Gold scalp TP SL

Dinh Khuong Tran
0 reviews
Reliability
39 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 254%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
768
Profit Trades:
603 (78.51%)
Loss Trades:
165 (21.48%)
Best trade:
22.31 USD
Worst trade:
-28.16 USD
Gross Profit:
1 815.82 USD (174 236 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 437.09 USD (138 877 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (98.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
98.37 USD (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
12.25%
Max deposit load:
2.74%
Latest trade:
45 minutes ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.43
Long Trades:
413 (53.78%)
Short Trades:
355 (46.22%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
0.49 USD
Average Profit:
3.01 USD
Average Loss:
-8.71 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-91.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-91.93 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
30.55%
Annual Forecast:
370.65%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
264.73 USD (52.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.32% (264.77 USD)
By Equity:
0.18% (1.24 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 768
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 379
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 35K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +22.31 USD
Worst trade: -28 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 27
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +98.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -91.93 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.83 × 5968
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
3.02 × 98
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.08 × 197
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
ICTrading-MT5-4
3.64 × 69
RoboForex-ECN
3.88 × 110
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.12 × 835
Exness-MT5Real8
4.19 × 21
63 more...
No reviews
