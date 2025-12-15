SegnaliSezioni
Lars Laeremans

Consistent Pips LOW risk

Lars Laeremans
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
70 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 55%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
739
Profit Trade:
467 (63.19%)
Loss Trade:
272 (36.81%)
Best Trade:
179.40 USD
Worst Trade:
-163.99 USD
Profitto lordo:
8 348.52 USD (78 863 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-5 074.92 USD (40 834 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
23 (140.39 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
399.13 USD (19)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.21
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.29%
Ultimo trade:
7 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
15
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
2.12
Long Trade:
448 (60.62%)
Short Trade:
291 (39.38%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.65
Profitto previsto:
4.43 USD
Profitto medio:
17.88 USD
Perdita media:
-18.66 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
21 (-1 543.15 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 543.15 USD (21)
Crescita mensile:
3.57%
Previsione annuale:
43.31%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.08 USD
Massimale:
1 545.88 USD (41.94%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
10.84% (1 552.22 USD)
Per equità:
0.87% (120.21 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 527
AUDNZD 109
NZDCAD 84
EURUSD 19
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 854
AUDNZD 793
NZDCAD 1.4K
EURUSD 267
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 18K
AUDNZD 3.5K
NZDCAD 12K
EURUSD 4.1K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +179.40 USD
Worst Trade: -164 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 19
Massime perdite consecutive: 21
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +140.39 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 543.15 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FusionMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.00 × 2
Valutrades-Live
1.00 × 1
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.26 × 19
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.63 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
1.88 × 421
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.03 × 31
VantageInternational-Live 7
2.33 × 6
Coinexx-Live
2.40 × 10
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.52 × 60
FPMarketsSC-Live
2.59 × 374
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.92 × 379
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
3.00 × 1
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
3.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.34 × 643
Exness-MT5Real12
3.74 × 42
GOMarketsMU-Live
3.83 × 29
VantageInternational-Live 3
3.83 × 24
FPMarketsLLC-Live
4.00 × 2
FxPro-MT5
4.00 × 1
ICMarketsAU-Live
4.00 × 1
74 più
A combination of four proven EA strategies working together to reduce risk and smooth equity growth.
Focused on controlled drawdown, stable trade execution and long-term consistency.



Non ci sono recensioni
