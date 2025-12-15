- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
739
Profit Trade:
467 (63.19%)
Loss Trade:
272 (36.81%)
Best Trade:
179.40 USD
Worst Trade:
-163.99 USD
Profitto lordo:
8 348.52 USD (78 863 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-5 074.92 USD (40 834 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
23 (140.39 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
399.13 USD (19)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.21
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.29%
Ultimo trade:
7 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
15
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
2.12
Long Trade:
448 (60.62%)
Short Trade:
291 (39.38%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.65
Profitto previsto:
4.43 USD
Profitto medio:
17.88 USD
Perdita media:
-18.66 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
21 (-1 543.15 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 543.15 USD (21)
Crescita mensile:
3.57%
Previsione annuale:
43.31%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.08 USD
Massimale:
1 545.88 USD (41.94%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
10.84% (1 552.22 USD)
Per equità:
0.87% (120.21 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|527
|AUDNZD
|109
|NZDCAD
|84
|EURUSD
|19
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD
|854
|AUDNZD
|793
|NZDCAD
|1.4K
|EURUSD
|267
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD
|18K
|AUDNZD
|3.5K
|NZDCAD
|12K
|EURUSD
|4.1K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +179.40 USD
Worst Trade: -164 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 19
Massime perdite consecutive: 21
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +140.39 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 543.15 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FusionMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.00 × 2
|
Valutrades-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|1.26 × 19
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.63 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.88 × 421
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.03 × 31
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|2.33 × 6
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.40 × 10
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.52 × 60
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|2.59 × 374
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.92 × 379
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|3.00 × 1
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.34 × 643
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|3.74 × 42
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|3.83 × 29
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|3.83 × 24
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|4.00 × 2
|
FxPro-MT5
|4.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|4.00 × 1
A combination of four proven EA strategies working together to reduce risk and smooth equity growth.
Focused on controlled drawdown, stable trade execution and long-term consistency.
