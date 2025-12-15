The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PUPrime-Live 0.00 × 1 GOMarketsIntl-Live 0.00 × 1 GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real8 1.00 × 2 Valutrades-Live 1.00 × 1 RazeGlobalMarkets-Server 1.26 × 19 FxPro-MT5 Live02 1.63 × 8 FusionMarkets-Live 1.85 × 517 STARTRADERFinancial-Live 2.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5 2.03 × 31 VantageInternational-Live 7 2.33 × 6 Coinexx-Live 2.40 × 10 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 2.52 × 60 FPMarketsSC-Live 2.73 × 387 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 2.92 × 379 WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade 3.00 × 1 ValutradesSeychelles-Live 3.00 × 1 ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server 3.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 3.33 × 643 Exness-MT5Real12 3.74 × 42 GOMarketsMU-Live 3.83 × 29 VantageInternational-Live 3 3.83 × 24 ICMarketsAU-Live 4.00 × 1 FxPro-MT5 4.00 × 1 FXNXGlobal-Trade 4.00 × 1 74 more...