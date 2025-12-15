- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
753
Profit Trades:
474 (62.94%)
Loss Trades:
279 (37.05%)
Best trade:
179.40 USD
Worst trade:
-163.99 USD
Gross Profit:
8 551.45 USD (80 135 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 226.58 USD (42 426 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (140.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
399.13 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
94.38%
Max deposit load:
1.50%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
2.15
Long Trades:
459 (60.96%)
Short Trades:
294 (39.04%)
Profit Factor:
1.64
Expected Payoff:
4.42 USD
Average Profit:
18.04 USD
Average Loss:
-18.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
21 (-1 543.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 543.15 USD (21)
Monthly growth:
3.66%
Annual Forecast:
44.43%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.08 USD
Maximal:
1 545.88 USD (41.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.84% (1 552.22 USD)
By Equity:
1.84% (253.74 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|538
|AUDNZD
|109
|NZDCAD
|84
|EURUSD
|22
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|884
|AUDNZD
|793
|NZDCAD
|1.4K
|EURUSD
|289
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|18K
|AUDNZD
|3.5K
|NZDCAD
|12K
|EURUSD
|3.5K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +179.40 USD
Worst trade: -164 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 21
Maximal consecutive profit: +140.39 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 543.15 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.00 × 2
|
Valutrades-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|1.26 × 19
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.63 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.85 × 517
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.03 × 31
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|2.33 × 6
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.40 × 10
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.52 × 60
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|2.73 × 387
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.92 × 379
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|3.00 × 1
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.33 × 643
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|3.74 × 42
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|3.83 × 29
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|3.83 × 24
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|4.00 × 1
|
FxPro-MT5
|4.00 × 1
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|4.00 × 1
A combination of four proven EA strategies working together to reduce risk and smooth equity growth.
Focused on controlled drawdown, stable trade execution and long-term consistency.
30 USD per month
56%
0
0
USD
USD
14K
USD
USD
71
95%
753
62%
94%
1.63
4.42
USD
USD
11%
1:500