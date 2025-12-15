SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Consistent Pips LOW risk
Lars Laeremans

Consistent Pips LOW risk

Lars Laeremans
0 reviews
Reliability
71 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 56%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
753
Profit Trades:
474 (62.94%)
Loss Trades:
279 (37.05%)
Best trade:
179.40 USD
Worst trade:
-163.99 USD
Gross Profit:
8 551.45 USD (80 135 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 226.58 USD (42 426 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (140.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
399.13 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
94.38%
Max deposit load:
1.50%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
2.15
Long Trades:
459 (60.96%)
Short Trades:
294 (39.04%)
Profit Factor:
1.64
Expected Payoff:
4.42 USD
Average Profit:
18.04 USD
Average Loss:
-18.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
21 (-1 543.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 543.15 USD (21)
Monthly growth:
3.66%
Annual Forecast:
44.43%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.08 USD
Maximal:
1 545.88 USD (41.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.84% (1 552.22 USD)
By Equity:
1.84% (253.74 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 538
AUDNZD 109
NZDCAD 84
EURUSD 22
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 884
AUDNZD 793
NZDCAD 1.4K
EURUSD 289
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 18K
AUDNZD 3.5K
NZDCAD 12K
EURUSD 3.5K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +179.40 USD
Worst trade: -164 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 21
Maximal consecutive profit: +140.39 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 543.15 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.00 × 2
Valutrades-Live
1.00 × 1
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.26 × 19
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.63 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
1.85 × 517
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.03 × 31
VantageInternational-Live 7
2.33 × 6
Coinexx-Live
2.40 × 10
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.52 × 60
FPMarketsSC-Live
2.73 × 387
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.92 × 379
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
3.00 × 1
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
3.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.33 × 643
Exness-MT5Real12
3.74 × 42
GOMarketsMU-Live
3.83 × 29
VantageInternational-Live 3
3.83 × 24
ICMarketsAU-Live
4.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5
4.00 × 1
FXNXGlobal-Trade
4.00 × 1
74 more...
A combination of four proven EA strategies working together to reduce risk and smooth equity growth.
Focused on controlled drawdown, stable trade execution and long-term consistency.



No reviews
