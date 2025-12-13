SegnaliSezioni
ProFXTrader113
Lim Kah Keing

ProFXTrader113

Lim Kah Keing
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -9%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
9
Profit Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trade:
9 (100.00%)
Best Trade:
0.00 USD
Worst Trade:
-4.92 USD
Profitto lordo:
0.00 USD
Perdita lorda:
-26.01 USD (1 859 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.00 USD (0)
Indice di Sharpe:
-2.64
Attività di trading:
97.41%
Massimo carico di deposito:
8.15%
Ultimo trade:
4 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
13
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-1.00
Long Trade:
4 (44.44%)
Short Trade:
5 (55.56%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.00
Profitto previsto:
-2.89 USD
Profitto medio:
0.00 USD
Perdita media:
-2.89 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-26.01 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-26.01 USD (9)
Crescita mensile:
-8.67%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
26.01 USD
Massimale:
26.01 USD (8.67%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
8.67% (26.01 USD)
Per equità:
2.30% (6.84 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
CHFJPY 2
GBPUSD 2
CADJPY 1
USDJPY 1
CADCHF 1
GBPJPY 1
GBPAUD 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
CHFJPY -5
GBPUSD -7
CADJPY -3
USDJPY -4
CADCHF -4
GBPJPY -2
GBPAUD -1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
CHFJPY -484
GBPUSD -378
CADJPY -213
USDJPY -151
CADCHF -149
GBPJPY -293
GBPAUD -191
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.00 USD
Worst Trade: -5 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 0
Massime perdite consecutive: 9
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -26.01 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live17" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FBS-Real-5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.16 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.20 × 5
ICMarkets-Live14
0.36 × 22
ICMarkets-Live03
0.40 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.48 × 33
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.65 × 71
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.71 × 140
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.86 × 359
PlaceATrade-Real-4
1.00 × 98
ICMarketsSC-Live12
1.22 × 9
RoboForex-ECN
1.43 × 222
LiteForex-ECN.com
1.45 × 20
Pepperstone-Edge07
5.67 × 3
RSGFinance-Live
6.84 × 80
GrandCapital-Server
24.00 × 4
Hello everyone! I’ve been studying the forex market for over 7 years. Here, I’ll share the real performance of my EA. My trading style avoids high-risk methods like martingale, grid, or hedging. Each trade risks a fixed 1% of the account, with a reward-to-risk ratio of 1:3, ensuring consistent and controlled growth.

Systematic, rule-based trading with strict risk management.
No martingale, no grid, no hedging.
Each trade risks a fixed 1% with a 1:3 reward-to-risk ratio. FIFO applied.
Focus on consistency, clean entries, and controlled drawdown.
Strategies are fully automated and tested across multiple years of data.

https://t.me/ProFXTrader113


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.16 15:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 14:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 17:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.15 17:03
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.15 16:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.15 16:03
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.15 15:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.15 15:03
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.15 14:00
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.15 14:00
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.13 07:47
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.13 07:47
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.13 07:47
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.13 07:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.13 07:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
